Buccaneers Announce 2023 Home Game Themes, Including Creamsicle Uniforms and Rondé Barber HOF Game 

It is time for Buccaneers fanatics to mark the calendar. Several home game themes line the 2023 schedule at Raymond James Stadium, including a look at the reimagined 70s-era "Creamsicle" uniforms the team will wear against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 15, in Week Six.

The Buccaneers played primarily in white and "Florida Orange" uniforms from their inaugural season in 1976 through 1996. In 1997, the team adopted a new color scheme featuring pewter and red, beginning one of the most successful stretches in the team's history. Tampa Bay will create a nostalgic Creamsicle experience on October 15, celebrating nearly 50 years of Bucs history by transforming Raymond James Stadium to Tampa Stadium, paying homage to the club's original base.

Also new on the 2023 schedule for fans will be a celebration of Rondé Barber's induction into the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 on September 25 in Week Three against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barber, the Bucs' record-setting cornerback and the player who redefined the slot corner role by providing a blueprint, will be honored during halftime festivities. The honor arrived during Barber's sixth year of eligibility and third-straight as a finalist. He will now be enshrined in Canton for an illustrious 16-year career in the NFL. Barber became the sixth individual in franchise history to spend at least six seasons with the organization and to be selected for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame. Barber is the franchise's all-time leader in both games played (241) and games started (232). His 92-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Eagles in the 2002 NFC Championship game remains one of the most iconic moments in club history.

In addition to those two new theme games donning the 2023 compilation, the Buccaneers will also have the usual listing of NFL initiatives, including "Crucial Catch" in Week Seven against the Atlanta Falcons, "Salute to Service" in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, "My Cause My Cleats" in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers and "Inspire Change" in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 22, presented by Publix, as the organization and NFL unite for "Crucial Catch," a campaign that brings together the league, its teams, players and fans in the fight against cancer. Players, coaches and officials will wear dedicated gear and accessories to serve as a reminder of the significance of early detection in the ongoing battle against cancer. The Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL will collaborate with local health organizations to educate fans on cancer prevention, encourage screenings, and provide access to resources to ensure that individuals have the knowledge and tools for early detection. The Buccaneers will once again kick off the day with the 11th annual Treasure Chests 5k and Fun Run powered by Jabil, with proceeds supporting breast cancer research and patient services.

Three weeks later, the Buccaneers will host the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 12 in the club's annual "Salute to Service" game as the organization honors and expresses gratitude to military members, veterans, and their families for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice. The Buccaneers join the rest of the NFL as it showcases its support by wearing specialized "Salute to Service" gear, including camouflaged uniforms, helmet decals, and sideline apparel to serve as a display of the profound respect and appreciation for those who protect our freedoms.

In Week 13, the Buccaneers welcome the Carolina Panthers to Raymond James Stadium for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 3 marking Tampa Bay's "My Cause, My Cleats" game, presented by Mosaic. Highlighting the power of athletes as catalysts of positive change, Buccaneers players and other players from around the league will wear customized cleats featuring unique designs that represent a diverse array of charitable organizations. Additionally, Mosaic will donate up to 65,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay. Players will have the opportunity to showcase their personal passions, support causes that are dear to their heart, and advocate for important issues. In addition, Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup marks the club's celebration of Football for All, the organization's effort to connect with underrepresented groups who share the common bonds of loving football and the Buccaneers.

Following consecutive road games, the Buccaneers return home to open the first of their two consecutive home games over the holiday season as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 24 in Week 16. As the season and calendar year draws to a close, the Buccaneers will celebrate the philanthropic work of its players as the club recognizes its Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee as part of the league's "Inspire Change" initiative. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, considered the league's most prestigious honor, recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. The award embodies the characteristics present in the league's "Inspire Change" initiative, where players, owners, and the NFL collaborate to create positive change in communities across the country and ensure that equal opportunity becomes a reality for all.

To close out the regular season home schedule, the Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 31 in Week 17. To show appreciation for fans, Tampa Bay's regular season finale will highlight fans as a thank you for their support throughout the regular season.

Both the Bucs first and third preseason games will have themes, including Play Football (Youth) against the Steelers on August 11 and Play Football (Jr. Cheer) against the Baltimore Ravens on August 26.

Here is the full schedule:

Preseason Week 1 (8/11/2023), vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Play Football – Youth Football

Preseason Week 3 (8/26/2023), vs. Baltimore Ravens: Play Football – Jr. Cheer

Week 2 (9/17/2023), vs. Chicago Bears: Back to Football

Week 3 (9/25/2023), vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Rondé Barber HOF Game

Week 6 (10/15/2023), vs. Detroit Lions: Creamsicle

Week 7 (10/22/2023), vs. Atlanta Falcons: Crucial Catch – Breast Cancer Awareness

Week 10 (11/12/2023), vs. Tennessee Titans: Salute to Service

Week 13 (12/3/2023), vs. Carolina Panthers: My Cause My Cleats

Week 16 (12/24/2023), vs. Jacksonville jaguars: Inspire Change – Holiday

Week 17 (12/31/2023), vs. New Orleans Saints: Thank You Fans – New Year's Eve