Bucs Home Slate Begins Week 2 vs. Bears, Team Opens 2023 Season Week 1 at Vikings 

Each organization in the NFL will begin the 2023 season with a blank page. Optimism abounds for every team as the foundation for the future is built during the offseason. After finishing with an 8-9 record last year, the Buccaneers are hopeful for revitalization. A new chapter will be written on September 10, as Tampa Bay's regular season begins on the road.
The Buccaneers will travel to Minnesota for Week One, taking on the Vikings at 1:00 pm ET on CBS and it will mark the fifth time that the two clubs have met in Week One. The matchup will pit two 2022 division title winners against one another, as the Vikings set atop the NFC North hierarchy last season with a 13-4 record. Since joining the NFC South in 2002, the Buccaneers are 6-2 against the Vikings.
Week Two will mark the Bucs' home opener at Raymond James Stadium against the Chicago Bears on September 17 at 1:00 pm ET. The matchup will air on FOX. The Bears coasted to a 3-14 record last season – last in the NFC North – and will be looking for redemption in front of a red crowd in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs have won three consecutive home openers vs. Chicago dating back to 1998, with a collective 75-point winning margin in the aforementioned contests.
