Bucs Finalize 2023 Preseason Schedule

The 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will see their first live game action on Friday, August 11, with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town to kick off a three-game preseason slate.
On the following weekend, the Buccaneers will face the New York Jets in the Meadowlands on Saturday, August 19 for their only road game of month. The preseason then concludes on Saturday, August 26 with a contest against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Both home games are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, while the Bucs-Jets matchup will begin at 7:30.
Here is Tampa Bay's 2023 preseason schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change):
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Network
|Fri.
|Aug. 11
|PITTSBURGH
|7:00 p.m.
|WFLA-TV
|Sat.
|Aug. 19
|at N.Y. Jets
|7:30 p.m.
|WFLA-TV
|Sat.
|Aug. 26
|BALTIMORE
|7:00 p.m.
|WFLA-TV
The NFL adjusted its schedule in 2021 to an enhanced 17-game regular season with a shortened three-game preseason. Each year, all the teams in one conference get home dates for their '17th game,' which is always an interconference matchup, giving them nine home games in the regular season. Those same teams then play just one home game during the preseason. This year, it is the AFC's turn to get the 17th game at home, which is why the Bucs play two of their three preseason games at Raymond James Stadium.
All three games will feature full 90-man training camp rosters, as this year there will be only one round of cuts in order to get down to the regular-season limit of 53. Those cuts will take place on Tuesday August 29, nine days before the annual Thursday night Kickoff Game and 12 days before the Buccaneers open their season in Minnesota on Sunday, September 10.
