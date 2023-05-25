Bucs Finalize 2023 Preseason Schedule

The NFL adjusted its schedule in 2021 to an enhanced 17-game regular season with a shortened three-game preseason. Each year, all the teams in one conference get home dates for their '17th game,' which is always an interconference matchup, giving them nine home games in the regular season. Those same teams then play just one home game during the preseason. This year, it is the AFC's turn to get the 17th game at home, which is why the Bucs play two of their three preseason games at Raymond James Stadium.

All three games will feature full 90-man training camp rosters, as this year there will be only one round of cuts in order to get down to the regular-season limit of 53. Those cuts will take place on Tuesday August 29, nine days before the annual Thursday night Kickoff Game and 12 days before the Buccaneers open their season in Minnesota on Sunday, September 10.

