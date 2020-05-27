Ali Marpet: O-Line Will Get Better Years from Everyone

There is room for improvement, of course. In particular, the Buccaneers would like to ramp up a rushing attack that finished 24th in the NFL in yards per game in 2019 and, most importantly, averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. The additions of Vaughn, Wirfs and Gronkowski all could factor into that improvement but Marpet says the returning O-Line was already determined to take its game to another level in 2020.

"I do think that our group, even though they're the same guys, are guys that want to improve on themselves and get better, get stronger and in better shape," he said. "So I think that you'll see better years from everyone – Donovan will play better, Ryan will play better than the year before. I think you'll see that everyone's going to work to play a little bit better because we have that sort of mentality and approach, just always kind of improving on ourselves. So I really do expect better results, better results in the run game, next year."

Marpet acknowledged that it will be exciting to block for Brady, who comes to Tampa looking for his seventh Super Bowl ring, but says that the effort is the same no matter what quarterback he and his line mates are trying to protect. What actually could make a difference, though, is the Buccaneers' defense getting better. That young crew came into its own in the second half of 2019 and is confident that will carry over into a great year in 2020. Last week, linebacker Devin White said that even with Brady in town it would be the defense that carries the team this fall.

That attitude, and hopefully that level of play, will raise the stakes for everyone in training camp.