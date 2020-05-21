Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs

White isn't looking to the offense to carry the load and propel the team's success. Though, if he did no one would blame him. The greatest quarterback of all time is equipped with a spoil of riches on that side of the ball; a familiar receiver in Gronkowski, to which Brady owns a 129.6 passer rating when targeting him over their prior nine seasons together; Mike Evans, who will be looking for his sixth 1,000-yard season to start his career, an NFL record; Chris Godwin, who is coming off the best year of his career, totaling nine touchdowns and 1,333 yards on 86 catches and shows no signs of slowing down yet. Plus, Brady has two more pass-catching tight ends in freaky athlete O.J. Howard and red-zone threat Cameron Brate.

That's all well and good to White, but that doesn't mean much in how the defense plans to approach the game this year.

"Whatever we do, we have to always want to put the game on our backs," White said. "We want the game to be on us at the end because we know we're going to come through. We just know that much about ourselves and we believe that much in ourselves as far as a defensive unit. I mean, everybody saw what we did last year and that was our first year together with a new coaching staff and everything; new players, young players, a couple vets and now we want to build off that and we want to just keep striving."

White knows that won't come easy, either. The Bucs' surprise dominance against the run last season was just that: a surprise. Now, it's no secret the Bucs have the number one rushing defense in the league, which means they'll have to continually prove themselves going forward.

While that will undoubtedly make their job harder, the defense has a leg up in other ways. Towards the back half of the season, each piece seemed to fall into place, forming a recognizable defensive puzzle by the end of the year. Consider that after the Bucs' bye in Week Eight, statistically, the Tampa Bay defense ranked in the top 10 – if not the top 5 – in some major defensive categories. In that span, they had the most sacks of any team with 31.0, the most passes defensed with 63, the most quarterback hits with 77, the second-most forced fumbles with 14 and even ranked in the top five in tackles for loss with 52, tied with the Dallas Cowboys.

The foundation is there – and it's built off pressure. A majority of that pressure comes from White and the rest of the starting front seven, all of which the Bucs are returning for 2020. It means continuity. It means familiarity. But most of all, it means the defense gets to finish what they started.