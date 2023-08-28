Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold Fundraiser to Benefit Early Childhood Literacy | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily held a fundraising event at Topgolf Tampa in Brandon on Sunday to support early childhood literacy

Aug 28, 2023 at 01:33 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On August 3rd, Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily announced the launch of the Baker and Emily Foundation. The foundation is a heartfelt effort forged from their gratitude and desire to pay it forward. The organization will provide programs, scholarships, and philanthropic opportunities to help others tackle life's obstacles.

The foundation hosted its inaugural event in Tampa on August 27, "BE the Ball," supporting Baker and Emily's initiative. The tournament and dinner at Topgolf Tampa benefited early childhood literacy with the goal of "leveling the playing field" for area youth aided by the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County.

"Your generosity and support will play a pivotal role in helping us impact the future success of Tampa Bay youth. Access to early childhood education is a game changer for at-risk youth, and we want to help change that game," said Baker Mayfield.

Baker was joined at Topgolf by several teammates, including Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke, Jamel Dean, Vita Vea, Ryan Jensen (Injured Reserve) and Patrick O'Conner. In addition, Quarterback Coach Thad Lewis and Wide Receiver Coach Brad Idzik were also in attendance, joining the festivities.

The outpour of love and support for the community initiate has made the NFL journeyman and his wife feel at home in Tampa Bay. Baker spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Cleveland as the Browns' first overall pick. He split time during the 2022 season with the Panthers and Rams, before signing a one-year contract with the Buccaneers. He was appointed as the club's starting quarterback on Tuesday, ending a head-to-head battle for the vacancy with third-year man Kyle Trask. Baker credits his wife Emily for helping him persevere through the ups and downs.

"I would not have survived without her," Baker said. "She knows that. To have the support of someone who is constantly in your corner is everything.

"The game of football, we're blessed to be able to call it our job but there's so much more to life than just football. I think you see just organization-wise, how [the Bucs] run things and just how well from the top down. The culture here is a great culture."

On the field, Baker is striving for revitalization as the regular season looms. As the Bucs' signal-caller, Baker will take command of Dave Canales' new offensive system, geared towards marrying the run and pass game. With a fresh slate on the horizon, Baker is reinvigorated. Off the field, the former Heisman Trophy winner has his sights set on community outreach, advocating for equal opportunities and early childhood literacy in the Tampa Bay area.

"This is the most fired up that I've seen him," Emily Mayfield grinned.

Photos: Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation at Topgolf

View photos of the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation Event at Topgolf Tampa

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Signage during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Signage during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Emily Mayfield's sneakers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Emily Mayfield's sneakers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Emily Mayfield's sneakers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Emily Mayfield's sneakers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receivers Coach Brad Idzik of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receivers Coach Brad Idzik of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Ronde Barber during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Ronde Barber during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Baker and Emily Mayfield during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receivers Coach Brad Idzik, Baker and Emily Mayfield, and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receivers Coach Brad Idzik, Baker and Emily Mayfield, and Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Emily Mayfield, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Emily Mayfield, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes photos with fans during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes photos with fans during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Tara Battiato during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Tara Battiato during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Signage during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Signage during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 27, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's first 'BE the Ball' event. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

