Baker Mayfield: The Ultimate Competitor | Brianna's Blitz

Always doubted, never thwarted.
Baker Mayfield officially signed a new three-year contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday. Mayfield revitalized his career on the gridiron in 2023 and will continue writing his story donning a Bucs' jersey. The team held a celebratory press conference inside the AdventHealth Training Center on Wednesday afternoon and Mayfield described the guiding principles that he used as an anchor upon arriving in Tampa Bay.
"The mentality that I came in here with was as long as I can say that I was the best teammate possible to these guys, that I was the best leader possible to these guys and that I did everything that I could to work extremely hard and control that, I was going to hang my head high," said Mayfield. "We did that, we stuck together and that was a big reason why I had fun playing football again and that was a big factor in me playing better [in 2023]."
Mayfield played the 2023 campaign on a one-year, prove-it deal with Tampa Bay after splitting 2022 between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield rejuvenated his career last season, proving to be one of the NFL's best. He finished third in the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year voting and posted career highs with 4,044 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes while throwing only 10 interceptions (94.6 passer rating).
Mayfield was one-of-two players in 2023 with 28-or-more passing touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions, joining Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He became the second player in team history to throw for 4,000-plus passing yards, 25-plus touchdowns and 10-or- fewer interceptions in a single season along with Tom Brady (2022). Mayfield was the first visiting quarterback in the history of Lambeau Field to earn a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
"It's always great to be able to extend a player and a person of Baker's caliber," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Baker is the epitome of what we look for in a player: he's tough, strong-willed, competitive, resilient, and elevates the people around him. He is a thoughtful and genuine teammate who will do anything to help the team win. He was a huge part of our success during the 2023 season, and we look forward to having him continue to lead our offense into the future."
Mayfield became the first quarterback in team history to record a postseason game with 300-plus passing yards and three-or-more touchdowns, accomplishing the feat in both playoff contests. In the postseason, Mayfield was the league's leading passer through the Divisional Round, completing 48-of-77 passes (62.3%) for 686 yards and six touchdowns compared to two interceptions for a passer rating of 106.3. Mayfield's 106.3 passer rating represents the highest postseason mark by a quarterback in franchise history, with his six passing touchdowns ranking second.
Mayfield quickly engendered trust from teammates and coaches during the 2023 season and rallied the team with his leadership, moxie and commitment. With the right intangibles off the field and charisma, arm talent, improvisation skills and quick processing from read-to-read on the field, Mayfield helped guide the Bucs to their third-straight division title. The instinctual playmaker delivered tight window darts, showcasing outstanding ball placement/timing. Last season, Mayfield showcased the skills that made him a former first overall pick and the first walk-on to win the Heisman Trophy.
"Baker is the ultimate competitor and has demonstrated strong leadership and resilience on the field over his six-year career," said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. "He set the tone for our success last season through his grit and determination and his unwavering commitment to his teammates. Our entire team feeds off the energy and passion that Baker brings, and he will play a key role in continuing to build off the winning culture that has been established here. We are all looking forward to seeing Baker build off last year's success as we continue our pursuit of winning another Super Bowl."