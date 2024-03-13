Baker Mayfield: The Ultimate Competitor | Brianna's Blitz

Mayfield was one-of-two players in 2023 with 28-or-more passing touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions, joining Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He became the second player in team history to throw for 4,000-plus passing yards, 25-plus touchdowns and 10-or- fewer interceptions in a single season along with Tom Brady (2022). Mayfield was the first visiting quarterback in the history of Lambeau Field to earn a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

"It's always great to be able to extend a player and a person of Baker's caliber," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Baker is the epitome of what we look for in a player: he's tough, strong-willed, competitive, resilient, and elevates the people around him. He is a thoughtful and genuine teammate who will do anything to help the team win. He was a huge part of our success during the 2023 season, and we look forward to having him continue to lead our offense into the future."

Mayfield became the first quarterback in team history to record a postseason game with 300-plus passing yards and three-or-more touchdowns, accomplishing the feat in both playoff contests. In the postseason, Mayfield was the league's leading passer through the Divisional Round, completing 48-of-77 passes (62.3%) for 686 yards and six touchdowns compared to two interceptions for a passer rating of 106.3. Mayfield's 106.3 passer rating represents the highest postseason mark by a quarterback in franchise history, with his six passing touchdowns ranking second.

Mayfield quickly engendered trust from teammates and coaches during the 2023 season and rallied the team with his leadership, moxie and commitment. With the right intangibles off the field and charisma, arm talent, improvisation skills and quick processing from read-to-read on the field, Mayfield helped guide the Bucs to their third-straight division title. The instinctual playmaker delivered tight window darts, showcasing outstanding ball placement/timing. Last season, Mayfield showcased the skills that made him a former first overall pick and the first walk-on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Always doubted, never thwarted.