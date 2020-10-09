Bucs Stumble in Chicago, Lose Defensive Slugfest to Bears

**

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

An 11-yard catch-and-run over the middle by Jaydon Mickens converted an early third-and-six and Rob Gronkowski's 13-yard grab got the ball over midfield. The Bucs got backed up by a holding penalty but an impressive 11-yard run by Jones on a play that nearly lost three yards and Tyler Johnson's first career catch, for 17 yards, made it first down at the Bears' 25. The drive stalled there and the Buccaneers settled for Ryan Succop's 39-yard field goal to open the scoring.

The Bears' first drive gained one first down but ended before reaching midfield when Foles overthrew Robinson on third-and-two. Mickens fair-caught the resulting punt at the Bucs' 15. Tampa Bay's second drive went nowhere and Bradley Pinion's 56-yard punt rolled to a stop at the Bears' 25.

Foles got the Bears into Buccaneers territory on the next drive with a 24-yard sideline pass to Robinson and Jimmy Graham's toe-tapper for 13 yards. However, when Foles tried to go deep down the right sideline to Robinson, Davis managed to get a hand on the pass and then caught the deflection and returned it 34 yards to the midfield stripe. Two plays later, Brady hit Johnson over the middle and the rookie broke several tackles to get 35 yards down to Chicago's nine. Two plays later, Jones made a remarkable catch on a ball near the turf and then rolled into the end zone for an apparent score. The play was originally ruled an incompletion but the Buccaneers challenged, resulting in a catch but not a touchdown. Brady zipped a quick two-yard pass to Evans on third-and-goal to put the Bucs up by 10.

A well-timed pass defensed by rookie S Antoine Winfield Jr. forced Chicago to punt on the next drive and Mickens hauled it in at the Bucs' 10. Johnson's sideline catch on third-and-10 left the Bucs a few inches short of a first down at their own 19 and Arians got aggressive, going for it deep in his end zone. Brady kept it on the sneak and just powered the ball over the line to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, on third-and-three, Hudson snared a quick slant and got nine yards, with a facemask penalty tacking on 15 more to the Chicago 49. A pass-interference call by Cyril Grayson got it down to the 20, leading to a 35-yard field goal by Succop.

The Bears fired back with a methodical 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Foles converted a third-and-seven with a 12-yard swing pass to Montgomery then got 25 more on a wheel route down to the Bucs three to Cordarelle Patterson. Two plays later, Montgomery twisted and powered his way into the end zone to make it a six-point game with 1:52 left in the half.

The Bucs had time to mount a two-minute drive but ended up giving the ball back to the Bears in less than 30 seconds. Vaughn caught a short pass over the middle on third-and-10 but was hit hard by Kyle Fuller, with the ball coming loose. There was originally a flag thrown on the play but it was picked up and a booth review ruled that the play was a fumble and Chicago took over at the Bucs' 27. The Bears turned that into a halftime lead when Graham made a remarkable one-handed grab for a 12-yard score.

The Bears got the ball first to start the second half and got good field position on a return by Patterson out to the 31-yard line. Tampa Bay's defense started the half with a three-and-out, getting the ball back at their own 32 after a 12-yard punt return by Mickens. The ensuing drive started with a 37-yard run by Jones but then moved back on a sack by Khalil Mack and a block-in-the-back call on Gronkowski. Two catches by Evans failed to get the Bucs out of a second-and-27 hole but Succop came on to nail a 46-yard field goal to put Tampa Bay in the lead.

Vita Vea's sack short-circuited the Bears' next drive, and a penalty on the Bears on the ensuing punt allowed Tampa Bay to start its next drive at midfield. A scrambling 20-yard lob to Brate converted a third-and-15, but two successuive penalties pushed the ball all the way back to Tampa Bay's 45. A personal-foul call on C Ryan Jensen compounded the problem and the Bucs had to punt from their 48.

A pass-interference call on Davis gave Chicago a first down at the Bucs' 30 on the next drive and another catch by Robinson led to a first down at the 15. A sack and forced fumble by Jason Pierre-Paul kept the Bears from getting any closer but Cairo Santos put Chicago back on top with a 47-yard field goal with 10:34 to play.

The Bucs got a first down on the ensuing drive on a 10-yard run by Jones than got the ball over midfield on a pass-interference call drawn by Gronkowski. Two plays later, a well-executed screen to Gronkowski picked up 23 yards to the Chicago 27. A sack by Khalil Mack put the Bucs into a third-and-17 hole and Brady's strike over the middle to Gronkowski came up two yards short. Succop came on to tap a 25-yard field goal through the sticks for a 19-17 lead with 4:49 left.

The Bucs' defense appeared to get a quick stop on the next possession thanks to a Will Gholston sack but a roughing-the-passer call on Shaq Barrett kept the drive alive. The Bucs' defense kept the pressure on, with Jamel Dean nearly intercepting a pass and Ndamukong Suh hitting Foles on third down to force an errant pass and a punt.