Best Bucs Fantasy Football Team Names

Before your first lineup, before your fantasy draft, before you make your big board, you have to master the most important fantasy football item of all: the team name. Check out our favorites for the Buccaneers stars.

Aug 27, 2015 at 09:24 AM
Mike-Evans-point-redskins.jpg

Ladies and Gentlemen, Bucs fans of all ages, it's time for fantasy football.

Before we get all serious with rankings and ratings and projections and mock drafts for the 2015 season of Buccaneers.com's Fantasy Corner, let's get things started with one of my favorite parts of fantasy football: the team name.

American satirist Ambrose Bierce referred to puns as a "form of wit to which wise men stoop and fools aspire." 17th century English poet and literary critic John Dryden famously called them the "lowest and most groveling kind of wit." Well, I think the two just needed to sit down to some bierce, loosen up a little and maybe their outlook wouldn't be so dry, den.

That was terrible and I apologize, it was just my way of saying that a pun team name is the only team name in my book. I promise these Tampa Bay Buccaneers team names will be much better. Enjoy and leave your favorite (clean) team names in the comments!

2015 Top Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fantasy Football Team Names

Avengers: Age of Alterraun
The Count of Lavonte Cristo
Evans Isn't Too Far Away
Da'Quantum of Solace
Wins-ton, Losses-Zero
Stop Looking at Me, Kwon
Koenen Abel
Saved by the Kenny Bell
Marpet Treasure Island
And this I Swearinger
Almost Jameis
Jacquies-y Like Sunday Morning
Lansanah Karenina
Major Wright to Ground Control
I'm Melton! Oh, What a World.
My Dotson is Smarter than Your Honor Student

