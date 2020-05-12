The Bucs' Best Game Ever in Every Week of the Season, Part 1

Honorable Mention(s): None.

Week Seven: Buccaneers 24, Vikings 13, Oct. 13, 1996

This one wins in a not-terribly crowded field of Week Seven candidates based largely on symbolism, and it barely triumphs over "The Matt Bryant Game." This was the team's first win under Tony Dungy after an 0-5 start and a bye week, and it came against a 5-1 Vikings team that was playoff-bound and, by the way, was Dungy's previous employer. The Buccaneers had given Dungy his first head coaching job after he had served as Minnesota's defensive coordinator for four years. Dungy had famously preached the importance of staying the course and sticking to the plan after the Bucs' slow start, and this game started a 6-5 run that turned into a playoff berth the following season. Trent Dilfer threw three touchdown passes, two to Robb Thomas, and was not intercepted.

Honorable Mention(s): 2006 – this was a close call as the Bucs' 23-21 win over Philadelphia in '06 included not only Matt Bryant's 62-yard game-winning field goal as time expired but also two Ronde Barber pick-sixes, but it was an otherwise forgettable season; 1995 – the Bucs improved to "five-dash-two" with an overtime win at Minnesota that included a 78-yard Martin Mayhew fumble-return touchdown, an overtime drive kept alive by a fumble followed by another fumble and a 51-yard game-winner by Michael Husted; 2001 – Brad Johnson beat his former Vikings team with two TD passes and Mike Alstott ran for 128 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Week Eight: Buccaneers 12, Panthers 9, Oct. 27, 2002

This is not the best game the Buccaneers have played in a Week Eight but it's probably the most important. Tampa Bay got off to a 5-1 start in its Super Bowl season but then lost in their own personal house of horrors in Philadelphia. The run could have lost serious momentum with another loss in Carolina the next weekend and that seemed like more of a possibility when Brad Johnson woke up too sick to play on game day. Rob Johnson started in his place and absorbed six sacks while throwing no touchdowns and one interception. There were no touchdowns in the game, in fact, and the Bucs were trailing 9-3 with 10 minutes to play. That's when Martin Gramatica hit the first of three long clutch field goals a 52-yarder to cut the lead to three points. The Bucs were still trailing by that margin with three minutes left when they punted away to the Panthers, but Steve Smith fumbled the kick and Aaron Stecker recovered, leading to Gramatica's 53-yard game-tying kick. Gramatica then capped it with a 47-yarder with 10 seconds left and the Bucs started another four-game winning streak.

Honorable Mention(s): 1980 – The Bucs beat Joe Montana and the 49ers, 24-23, for their only West Coast win in the franchise's first 20 seasons, as Garo Yepremian hit a 30-yard field goal with 47 seconds left; 2010 – LeGarrette Blount leaps over a Cardinals defender on a 48-yard run, part of a 128-yard, two-TD outing, and both Geno Hayes and Aqib Talib notched defensive touchdowns in a wild 38-35 victory in Arizona; 2015 – a highly-motivated Kwon Alexander, mourning the death of his brother, intercepts a pass and forces a fumble and Tampa Bay's defense gets the fourth-down stop it needs in overtime to hold on to a 23-20 win in Atlanta.

Week Nine: Buccaneers 27, Vikings 24, Nov. 1, 1998

This one barely won Week Nine over the Doug Martin game in Oakland in 2012, one of the greatest individual performances in franchise history. But the Buccaneers' win over Minnesota midway through the '98 season was one of the team's biggest victories during the heady late-'90s. In fact, this was the only regular-season game the Vikings lost in Randy Moss's rookie season, and it was the Bucs' offense that carried the day. In fact, this remains the only time in team history in which two Bucs running backs topped 100 rushing yards in the same game, with Mike Alstott racking up 128 to Warrick Dunn's 115, with both scoring a touchdown. In fact, the offense was so efficient on this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium that punter Tommy Barnhardt wasn't needed once.