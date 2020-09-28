Bradley Pinion, Ryan Succop Part of Special Teams 'Win' in Denver

Jones' acrobatic block of Ryan Succop's third extra point attempt of the first half marks the first unsuccessful PAT in 10 tries for Succop as the Bucs' kicker. He has also made four of his five field goal tries so far, and again the only miss was actually a block on a 54-yard attempt in New Orleans. When opposing hands haven't gotten in the way, Succop has rather dependably directed the ball between the uprights.

Succop made both of his tries in Denver to help the Bucs pull away from the Broncos, hitting from 43 and 35 yards. The former kick is his only one so far from 40 or more yards away. Extra points are the equivalent of 33-yard field goals, so Succop so far is 11 for 11 on kicks from inside 40 yards, discounting Sunday's blocked attempt. That may not sound like the most exciting way to describe a kicker's performance, but it was exactly this dependability on the 'gimme' kicks that Arians coveted heading into 2020. The Buccaneers weren't sure Matt Gay was going to provide that and brought in Succop at the very end of training camp to compete. Succop's track record on gimmes likely swayed the decision; he once made an NFL-record 56 straight field goal attempts from inside 50 yards while with the Titans.

"That was always his forte," said Arians. "He had that long streak. We expect it from him every time. Again, he's getting more pop in his leg the more his practices and the more he works out. We're really excited about knowing that we have three points."

The single biggest play for the Buccaneers on special teams Sunday, however, came just four minutes into the game, on a play when the other team was kicking. After stalling on the game's opening possession, the Broncos sent Sam Martin out to punt it away but 270-pound defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor bulled his way right through the middle of Denver's blockers and got a hand up to block the kick right after it left Martin's foot. O'Connor gave chase as the ball rolled in the opposite direction of its original intention and was able to carry it a few yards down to the Denver 10. Chris Godwin scored three plays later.

"Great job by Pat O'Connor blocking that punt [and] getting us started," said Arians. "Heck of a job by Chris [Godwin] getting it in the end zone [and] turning that into a touchdown.