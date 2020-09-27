Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Broncos

DL ﻿Vita Vea﻿. The Buccaneers got a lot of pressure on Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater up the middle in Week Two. Vea didn't have a hand in any of the three sacks recorded by the Bucs' interior lineman, but according to Head Coach Bruce Arians he was actively disruptive and probably should have been rewarded with a couple holding calls. This week, the Bucs' massive but nimble nose tackle will be matched up with a rookie center in Lloyd Cushenberry who, by the account of his own head coach, had a rough game against Pittsburgh last weekend. Cushenberry, a third-round pick, is obviously a talented player who may rebound strongly this week, but if he gives Vea any opportunities it could be a problem for new starting quarterback Jeff Driskel. DL Ndamukong Suh, who had two of those aforementioned three sacks against Carolina, said he has seen "amazing growth" from Vea in terms of understanding how the opposition is going to block him and how he worked hard to make himself even more athletic during the offseason. Vea didn't get in on the DL sack party last weekend but don't be surprised if he finds his way to the quarterback this Sunday.

WR ﻿Chris Godwin﻿. The Bucs' leading receiver in 2019 and in Week One of 2020 before missed the last game with a concussion, will be looking to make up for lost time in Denver. Godwin has averaged 94.1 receiving yards per game since the start of 2019, second only to the Saints' Michael Thomas in that span, and his missing production was evident in last Sunday's game against Carolina. Mike Evans stepped up in a big way in the absence of his talented running mate, but otherwise the only big play produced by Tampa Bay's passing attack came on a trick-play flea-flicker to Justin Watson. Denver has the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense, giving up 274.0 yards per game through the air through two weeks, and may be down another cornerback with Davontae Harris working through a hamstring injury. With veteran A.J. Bouye on injured reserve, the Broncos have leaned on rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia, a third-round pick who is getting an abrupt introduction to the NFL. Godwin is the Buccaneers' best pass-catcher in terms of adding yards after the catch and it should make a big difference to have that element added back into the Buccaneers' offense on Sunday.