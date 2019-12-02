Bruce Arians: Bucs Young Defense 'Fun to Watch'

"I think defensively, we're finally understanding situational football a lot better," said Arians. "Guys' communication, short-yardage, red zone, third down is becoming really fun to watch and watching the growth. Obviously, [we've been] rushing the passer extremely well for the last few weeks, but again on the back end, we're holding our guys [and] we're covering our guys."

Murphy-Bunting capped an incredible goal-line stand on Sunday with his second interception of the season, one play after White saved a touchdown with a diving pass break-up. The 2019 second-round pick now leads the team with two interceptions while White got his first pick in the same game and also scored on a fumble return. Those big moments add confidence to the young players that they can be playmakers in the NFL.

"It's huge," said Arians. "Once you do it, you know you can. Devin's sacks last week, the interception this week [and] the touchdown will be huge for him and his growth. Sean – a second time for him now. All those kids are getting more and more. I see Mike Edwards playing faster and faster. I hope to get Anthony Nelson healthy soon [and] let him get back out there. Somebody just asked me what rookie probably has had the most impact. Of course, I started naming all of them and I forgot about [kicker] Matt Gay. He's probably had the most impact of all of them. So, yeah, it's been a great group."