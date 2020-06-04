Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 02:00 PM

Bruce Arians Discusses Possible Mid-July Start to Camp

The Bucs won't be returning to the field before training camp but they hope they can make up some lost time when they do, which could possibly be in the middle of July

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't get any practices in before the start of training camp in 2020, but they're hoping they can get a little extra time on the field once they do.

During a videoconference on Thursday, Head Coach Bruce Arians speculated on a possible date of July 21 for his full team reconvening after the offseason program was essentially erased by the COVID-19 quarantine efforts. NFL training camps generally kick off approximately 15 days before a team's first preseason game, which in this case would have the Buccaneers opening closer to the end of July. Obviously, NFL teams and players are currently working in an unprecedented landscape, which may involve altered camp schedules, and which would likely have to be approved by the NFLPA as well. The Buccaneers do not have an official start date for camp yet but are obviously discussing some options.

View the Bucs Roster in Photos

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as it currently stands.

S Andrew Adams
1 / 87

S Andrew Adams

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Antony Auclair
2 / 87

TE Antony Auclair

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Zack Bailey
3 / 87

G Zack Bailey

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Shaquil Barrett
4 / 87

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Kendell Beckwith
5 / 87

LB Kendell Beckwith

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Quinton Bell
6 / 87

OLB Quinton Bell

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
stoeryUntitled-1
7 / 87
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Cameron Brate
8 / 87

TE Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Raymond Calais
9 / 87

RB Raymond Calais

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Alex Cappa
10 / 87

G Alex Cappa

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Jack Cichy
11 / 87

ILB Jack Cichy

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Kahzin Daniels
12 / 87

OLB Kahzin Daniels

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Lavonte David
13 / 87

ILB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Carlton Davis
14 / 87

CB Carlton Davis

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Khalil Davis
15 / 87

DT Khalil Davis

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Noah Dawkins
16 / 87

ILB Noah Dawkins

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Jamel Dean
17 / 87

CB Jamel Dean

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Michael Divinity
18 / 87

OLB Michael Divinity

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S D'Cota Dixon
19 / 87

S D'Cota Dixon

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Mike Edwards
20 / 87

S Mike Edwards

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Justin Evans
21 / 87

S Justin Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 87

WR Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Anthony Fabiano
23 / 87

C Anthony Fabiano

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR John Franklin
24 / 87

WR John Franklin

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Elliott Fry
25 / 87

K Elliott Fry

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Blaine Gabbert
26 / 87

QB Blaine Gabbert

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
K Matt Gay
27 / 87

K Matt Gay

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DE William Gholston
28 / 87

DE William Gholston

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Cam Gill
29 / 87

OLB Cam Gill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin
30 / 87

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Cyril Grayson
31 / 87

WR Cyril Grayson

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Ryan Griffin
32 / 87

QB Ryan Griffin

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Rob Gronkowski
33 / 87

TE Rob Gronkowski

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Joe Haeg
34 / 87

T Joe Haeg

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Javon Hagan
35 / 87

S Javon Hagan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DB Deiondre' Hall
36 / 87

DB Deiondre' Hall

Ryan Kang/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE O.J. Howard
37 / 87

TE O.J. Howard

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Tanner Hudson
38 / 87

TE Tanner Hudson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR John Hurst
39 / 87

WR John Hurst

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Ryan Jensen
40 / 87

C Ryan Jensen

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Tyler Johnson
41 / 87

WR Tyler Johnson

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Ronald Jones II
42 / 87

RB Ronald Jones II

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Travis Jonsen
43 / 87

WR Travis Jonsen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
44 / 87

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Jordan Leggett
45 / 87

TE Jordan Leggett

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Nick Leverett
46 / 87

G Nick Leverett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB T.J. Logan
47 / 87

RB T.J. Logan

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Ali Marpet
48 / 87

G Ali Marpet

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Codey McElroy
49 / 87

TE Codey McElroy

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Jaydon Mickens
50 / 87

WR Jaydon Mickens

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Herb Miller
51 / 87

CB Herb Miller

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Scotty Miller
52 / 87

WR Scotty Miller

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Kevin Minter
53 / 87

ILB Kevin Minter

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Bryant Mitchell
54 / 87

WR Bryant Mitchell

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G John Molchon
55 / 87

G John Molchon

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Parnell Motley
56 / 87

CB Parnell Motley

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
57 / 87

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson
58 / 87

OLB Anthony Nelson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
59 / 87

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Patrick O'Connor
60 / 87

DL Patrick O'Connor

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Dare Ogunbowale
61 / 87

RB Dare Ogunbowale

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Josh Pearson
62 / 87

WR Josh Pearson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
63 / 87

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Bradley Pinion
64 / 87

P Bradley Pinion

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Nasir Player
65 / 87

OLB Nasir Player

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Benning Potoa'e
66 / 87

DL Benning Potoa'e

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Chapelle Russell
67 / 87

OLB Chapelle Russell

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Spencer Schnell
68 / 87

WR Spencer Schnell

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Brad Seaton
69 / 87

OT Brad Seaton

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Zach Shackelford
70 / 87

C Zach Shackelford

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Reid Sinnett
71 / 87

QB Reid Sinnett

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Donovan Smith
72 / 87

T Donovan Smith

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Ryan Smith
73 / 87

CB Ryan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DB M.J. Stewart
74 / 87

DB M.J. Stewart

Scott Audette/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Aaron Stinnie
75 / 87

G Aaron Stinnie

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Ndamukong Suh
76 / 87

DT Ndamukong Suh

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LS Zach Triner
77 / 87

LS Zach Triner

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
78 / 87

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Vita Vea
79 / 87

DT Vita Vea

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Aca'Cedric Ware
80 / 87

RB Aca'Cedric Ware

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Justin Watson
81 / 87

WR Justin Watson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Josh Wells
82 / 87

OT Josh Wells

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ILB Devin White
83 / 87

ILB Devin White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Jordan Whitehead
84 / 87

S Jordan Whitehead

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Mazzi Wilkins
85 / 87

CB Mazzi Wilkins

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
86 / 87

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Tristan Wirfs
87 / 87

T Tristan Wirfs

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

"From what I understand right now, players will not return until training camp," said Arians. "Our dates right now are July 21st. We may have a quarterback school earlier than that. … We've already canceled our inter-squad practices with the Titans and the Jaguars and we're just looking to get started. Hopefully we get some extra days, but that's still I think in the works. The league's trying to do everything it can to make sure the safety and health of players and the fans is taken care of."

The Buccaneers are scheduled to play Jacksonville and Tennessee in the second and third weeks of the preseason and the initial plan was for Tampa Bay to host a series of joint practices with both teams at the AdventHealth Training Center leading up to those contests. The Buccaneers have done similar things with both of those teams in the past and coaches tend to put more value on the midweek work than the actual games because they can script a variety of situations.

"I do hate that we lost those [joint] practices because I think we get more out of those practices than we do in games," said Arians. "But it is what is and everybody is in the same thing."

If the Buccaneers do start camp on July 21 they might also have a couple sub-groups of players in earlier than that.

"That's our date for this year, and if we wanted to start the quarterback school or rookie school, which we probably will have, we would probably bring those guys in the 15th," said Arians.

The Buccaneers have conducted a virtual offseason program using Zoom meetings but Arians knows that can't replicate on-field reps. He is particularly concerned about the lost time for rookies.

"Walking through and practicing is the best way to teach," said Arians. "So those are valuable reps missed. I don't know how we'll make them up. Hopefully we'll get some extra time in practice in camp; a few extra days would help. The Zoom meetings are one thing but we're missing 400 reps. Our rookies usually get 400 reps by now and they haven't gotten any. So I don't know how we're going to make that up, but we have to."

Related Content

Bruce Arians to Those Raising Their Voices: Don't Stop
news

Bruce Arians to Those Raising Their Voices: Don't Stop

On Thursday, Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians praised those who have raised their voices about social injustice in the wake of the George Floyd murder and urged everyone to continue doing so when the current protests stop
The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 31-40
news

The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 31-40

Just like the 11-20 range, this one ended with slam dunk pick but there are some unpredictable choices in the upper 30s
Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Guards and Centers
news

Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Guards and Centers

The Bucs are looking at a level of continuity on the interior offensive line that they haven't enjoyed in a long time, and there has been little change in that unit overall since the 2019 season ended
The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 21-30
news

The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 21-30

A few running backs ran away with their numbers in this range but a couple of the other 20-somethings were a lot more difficult to figure out
Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Offensive Tackles
news

Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Offensive Tackles

The Buccaneers have an iron man left tackle, a shiny new rookie and experienced depth heading into 2020 as they consider the all-important job of protecting Tom Brady
I Was Wrong: Martin Gramatica is THE Number 7
news

I Was Wrong: Martin Gramatica is THE Number 7

The fans spoke and the author has admitted his mistake: Picking Jeff Garcia over Martin Gramatica as the top player in franchise history to wear jersey number seven was just wrong
Recent Drafts Give Bucs' Defense Strength Up the Middle
news

Recent Drafts Give Bucs' Defense Strength Up the Middle

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles foresees further progression from on-the-rise defenders Vita Vea and Devin White in 2020 and hopes rookie S Antoine Winfield can bring versatility to the secondary
The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 11-20
news

The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 11-20

Our run through every jersey number from 1-99 hits a couple snags in the teens but also includes a couple of very easy choices at, say, 13 and 20
Ali Marpet: O-Line Will Get Better Years from Everyone
news

Ali Marpet: O-Line Will Get Better Years from Everyone

Even before the addition of first-round T Tristan Wirfs, the Buccaneers' blockers were expecting to get better results up and down the line in 2020
Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Tight Ends
news

Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Tight Ends

The Buccaneers didn't necessarily go into the 2020 offseason looking to upgrade at tight end, but the opportunity to reunite Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady was too good to pass up
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Jeff Garcia #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 30, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
news

The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 1-10

You know who the greatest Buc ever to wear number 63 was, but what about 83? Or 92? Or 7? We're going to count it down from 1 to 99, beginning with a lot of kickers and QBs in the 1-10 range

Advertising