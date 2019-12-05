Bruce Arians: 'RoJo Is My Guy'

Mazzi Wilkins is not the first product of a Tampa high school to suit up for the hometown NFL team – Vernon Hargreaves played at Wharton High in Tampa, for one example. Wilkins is also not the first player from the University of South Florida, located in Tampa, to play a home game in Raymond James Stadium as both a collegian and a pro. In fact, one of his current teammates, Jason Pierre-Paul, also played for USF, as did Ryan Benjamin, the long-snapper on the Buccaneers' 2002 Super Bowl team.

Wilkins is not even the first person to play high school football in Tampa and play college football at USF and get into a regular-season game for the Buccaneers. But he is just the second, and if he sees action this coming Sunday against Indianapolis he'll be the first player to do all of that and get into multiple games for Tampa's NFL club. Previously, the only player who hit the high school-USF-NFL Tampa trifecta was linebacker Nigel Harris, who got into one regular season for the Bucs in 2017. Harris played at nearby Hillsborough High School.

Wilkins was a star cornerback for Plant High School, a football powerhouse located on the same Dale Mabry Highway as Raymond James Stadium, about three-and-a-half miles down the road. He helped Plant reach the state Class 8A semifinals in 2013, his senior season. He then chose USF, which is north of Raymond James Stadium and also plays its home games in that same venue. Wilkins started for two years for the Bulls and was invited to play in the East-West Shrine Game but wasn't drafted this past spring. He didn't immediately sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent, either, though he did participate in the Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp on a tryout contract.

That exposure proved when the Buccaneers had to waive/injured a rookie corner they did sign as an undrafted free agent, Jalen Allison, just days before the start of training camp. Allison's spot went to Wilkins and the former USF standout did enough with it in training camp to get signed to the Bucs' practice squad to start the season. He was then promoted in Week 10 after the release of Hargreaves.

Wilkins was inactive for his first two games on the 53-man roster but he got a chance to play in Jacksonville last weekend when wide receiver Scotty Miller was sidelined by a practice-field hamstring injury. Wilkins stepped right in on special teams, playing 12 snaps in that capacity, and then in the fourth quarter he got his first opportunity on defense, making two tackles in just nine defensive plays.

And that officially put Wilkins into a fraternity of two with Harris. Now Wilkins will work on making his appearance for the hometown team more than just a cameo.

"At the moment, I wasn't really thinking about it," said Wilkins of finally seeing action for the Buccaneers. "But now, looking at it, it's a great feeling. Not many people can say they did all of that. Obviously I didn't choose the situation, it kind of chose me, so I'm just embracing it and going forward."

Wilkins said he definitely was a Buccaneers fan growing up and he particularly enjoyed watching Ronde Barber, the cornerback who was named a Hall of Fame semifinalist earlier this month. More recently, while at USF, Wilkins began to feel as if that hometown team could use his own services.

"I felt like once I got into my college career, seeing how this team was, I just thought I could definitely make an impact," he said. "Plus, I've been here all through college so it all just seems right. I'm very happy to be here."