Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 8.0

17. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

With Parsons off the board, the Raiders switch to another need in tackle before too many can get away from them.

18. TRADE ALERT Kansas City Chiefs (via Miami): WR Devonta Smith, Alabama

Miami made their last pick not too long ago so they're cool with trading down to get a second and a third rounder this year from Kansas City. Meanwhile, the Chiefs see Smith falling and can't resist going up to add the Heisman winner to Patrick Mahomes' arsenal. Scary. Who needs an offensive line now?

19. Washington Football Team: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Washington has the defensive line locked up so now they address the middle of the defense.

20. Chicago Bears: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Newsome goes just across town, staying in Chicago to help the Bears' secondary, which is one of a few concerns for the Monsters of the Midway.

21. Indianapolis Colts: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

The Colts plan to introduce Carson Wentz to things he's never had before (i.e. good receivers).

22. Tennessee Titans: S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

The Titans don't have a whole lot of needs but they could definitely use a safety and Moehrig is the top of a very shallow class.

23. New York Jets (via Seattle): EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

The Jets turn to the other side of the ball after locking up their quarterback of the future in Zach Wilson earlier.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Eric Stokes, Georgia

Yes, another corner.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Najee Harris, Alabama

The Jaguars are making the most of their two first-round picks and now give Lawrence a good running game to rely on. Keeping him with Etienne would have been too easy so they take Harris out of Alabama with his size instead.

26. Cleveland Browns: DL Christian Barmore, Alabama

If Barmore does his job in Cleveland, he'll be leaving Myles Garrett with some more one on one matchups, which never works out well for opponents.

27. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

With a solid offense, the Ravens want to fortify their defense and return it to its former glory. Getting an effective pass rusher is a great way to start.

28. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

The Saints could also use some help in the pass rush so they take Paye before the EDGE prospects dwindle. That isn't good news for the Bucs.

29. Green Bay Packers: LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

The Packers need help in the pass rush too so they're banking on being able to utilize Collins there and really all over that middle level of their defense.

30. Buffalo Bills: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

The Bills take their chance on the speedy slot receiver from Purdue. It would make their offense instantly better and perhaps get them over the hump and into the Super Bowl finally.

31. Miami Dolphins (via Chiefs): RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

The Bucs think they have a chance at Etienne but he gets snatched up at the last second by the Dolphins, who end up with a top offensive talent despite the trade down.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami