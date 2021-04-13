Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 8.0

I held my breath until the last moment, waiting for a trade hammer to drop this week. But thankfully, it didn't come and I was able to finish my mock draft in peace.
Maybe now I won't have to move so many prospects around that I take out this year's Heisman winner and forget to put him back in entirely. No, I would never do that. Ever. Oops.
Anyway, our version 8.0 is a little more straightforward, but unlike the last couple weeks, Scott Smith and I did not agree on our picks for the Bucs.
That's all well and good because neither could the national pundits this week.
Besides the Bucs' pick, I have all five of the major quarterback prospects going in the first six picks. I also have the Chiefs getting yet another weapon to add to Patrick Mahomes' arsenal and I have this year's draft darling going to a division rival. I guess I'm just trying to make things interesting (as if they aren't already).
Read on and see below for my full Mock Draft 8.0.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Do I have to keep putting something here?
2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson, BYU
See above.
3. San Francisco 49ers (via Miami): QB Mac Jones, Alabama
This gets interesting. I'm buying into the 49ers-Jones hype because I've seen comps of Jones to Matt Ryan. And guess who coached Matt Ryan in Atlanta for years? Kyle Shanahan.
4. Atlanta Falcons: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
A quarterback like Fields doesn't just fall in your lap every day, so Atlanta has to take advantage and speaking of Ryan, get his successor.
5. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
I'm so excited about Sewell as a prospect. He apparently has so much pull that his brother, who didn't even play college football last year and never played for Oregon, was allowed to participate. Gabriel Sewell was a senior in 2019 at University of Nevada and their pro day got canceled because of the pandemic. Head Coach Mario Cristobal gave him a second shot alongside his brother.
6. TRADE ALERT Denver Broncos (via Miami): QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
The Broncos see that Lance is still on the board and jump at the chance to take the last of the big five quarterbacks before Detroit gets their chance. It costs them a third-round pick in 2022 to move up from the ninth spot.
7. Detroit Lions: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
I wrestled with putting Kyle Pitts here just because he is this year's draft darling but I think the Lions prioritize a true wideout a little more than a (albeit incredible) playmaking tight end.
8. Carolina Panthers: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
The fall for Pitts doesn't last long and he gets snatched up by the Panthers. No, I'm not excited about him being in the division.
9. Miami Dolphins (via Denver): WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
It's an Alabama reunion! Even if Waddle said he'd choose Mac Jones over Tua Tagovailoa when asked in an interview.
10. Dallas Cowboys: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
While Caleb Farley could still end up being the best corner in this draft class, his injury and rehab gives some teams pause. Plus, Surtain is an incredible corner in his own right. Even if he is a second.
11. New York Giants: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Who the number two tackle is in this draft behind Sewell will heavily depend on which team takes one next. I don't think there's a consensus order in which tackle prospects are ranked this year but in New York's case, they take the smart guy in Slater.
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami): CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
The Eagles need corner help but they're in a 'transition' period as far as their roster goes, according to an article posted to The Athletic on Monday. That means they can afford to allow Farley all the time he needs to get healthy.
13. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Another corner-needy team and Jaycee Horn is now off the board. That's three cornerbacks in the top 15.
14. Minnesota Vikings: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
The Vikings need a tackle at all costs. They had no stability along the line this past season so that should be their number one priority going into 2021.
15. New England Patriots: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
Parsons impressed at Penn State's pro day, running a blistering 4.39 40-yard dash at 6-3, 246 pounds. No, 40-yard dash times aren't the end-all, be-all indicator of success by any means, but any player that can move that fast at that size is special. Bill Belichick is smiling (internally, of course) on this pick.
16. Arizona Cardinals: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Some more interior protection for Kyler Murray can't hurt.
17. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
With Parsons off the board, the Raiders switch to another need in tackle before too many can get away from them.
18. TRADE ALERT Kansas City Chiefs (via Miami): WR Devonta Smith, Alabama
Miami made their last pick not too long ago so they're cool with trading down to get a second and a third rounder this year from Kansas City. Meanwhile, the Chiefs see Smith falling and can't resist going up to add the Heisman winner to Patrick Mahomes' arsenal. Scary. Who needs an offensive line now?
19. Washington Football Team: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
Washington has the defensive line locked up so now they address the middle of the defense.
20. Chicago Bears: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern
Newsome goes just across town, staying in Chicago to help the Bears' secondary, which is one of a few concerns for the Monsters of the Midway.
21. Indianapolis Colts: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
The Colts plan to introduce Carson Wentz to things he's never had before (i.e. good receivers).
22. Tennessee Titans: S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
The Titans don't have a whole lot of needs but they could definitely use a safety and Moehrig is the top of a very shallow class.
23. New York Jets (via Seattle): EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
The Jets turn to the other side of the ball after locking up their quarterback of the future in Zach Wilson earlier.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Eric Stokes, Georgia
Yes, another corner.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Najee Harris, Alabama
The Jaguars are making the most of their two first-round picks and now give Lawrence a good running game to rely on. Keeping him with Etienne would have been too easy so they take Harris out of Alabama with his size instead.
26. Cleveland Browns: DL Christian Barmore, Alabama
If Barmore does his job in Cleveland, he'll be leaving Myles Garrett with some more one on one matchups, which never works out well for opponents.
27. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
With a solid offense, the Ravens want to fortify their defense and return it to its former glory. Getting an effective pass rusher is a great way to start.
28. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan
The Saints could also use some help in the pass rush so they take Paye before the EDGE prospects dwindle. That isn't good news for the Bucs.
29. Green Bay Packers: LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
The Packers need help in the pass rush too so they're banking on being able to utilize Collins there and really all over that middle level of their defense.
30. Buffalo Bills: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
The Bills take their chance on the speedy slot receiver from Purdue. It would make their offense instantly better and perhaps get them over the hump and into the Super Bowl finally.
31. Miami Dolphins (via Chiefs): RB Travis Etienne, Clemson
The Bucs think they have a chance at Etienne but he gets snatched up at the last second by the Dolphins, who end up with a top offensive talent despite the trade down.
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
Rousseau is no consolation prize, though. He was the 2019 ACC Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 15.5 sacks, which led the conference. Rousseau may at first be pegged as a 4-3 defensive end but at Miami, he played both inside and outside along the defensive line. I have no doubt the Bucs could find a way to utilize his aggression and power in their scheme and get a good rotation going off the edge.