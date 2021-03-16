Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 4.0

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Like Scott said last week: thank u, next.

(Ok, maybe I embellished with Ariana Grande lyrics – moving on)

2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

Another thing Scott and I agree on – the Jets are in the market for a quarterback and in a prime position to take one.

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

I like this pick from last week and see no reason to change it. Plus, I love this for the big men. Go ahead with your top three pick.

4. TRADE ALERT – Philadelphia Eagles (via Atlanta): QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

Both Scott and I are allowing trades now and we both had Atlanta trading out of the fourth spot, prioritizing more picks over a successor for Matt Ryan. But where Scott had the Panthers trading up here, I have the Eagles moving up two spots to make sure they can land Fields. On top of switching first round picks, it costs them their second pick at No. 37 overall this year, plus next year's second and fourth rounder. People always overpay when they need quarterbacks.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

More weapons for Joey Burrow.

6. TRADE ALERT – San Francisco 49ers (via Atlanta): CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

The Panthers have a heart attack thinking the 49ers are going up to take a quarterback, but instead, they actually want to jump ahead of some cornerback-needy teams to get (maybe) the best cornerback in this year's draft. I say maybe because I'm biased for a certain prospect from Northwestern whose coach said he was, in fact, the best. And I for one believe Pat Fitzgerald. Anyway, the Falcons figure why not as they're able to pick up picks 43 in the second round and 103 in the third just to move down six spots.

7. Detroit Lions: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

New head coach, new quarterback, new weapons. Waddle is the best receiver out of Alabama this year despite Devonta Smith winning the Heisman.

8. Carolina Panthers: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Phew. The Panthers breathe a sigh of relief as they still manage to get their quarterback of the future, who may fit Head Coach Matt Rhule's scheme a little more.

9. Denver Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

You may have thought the 49ers overreacted, but these next two teams don't – they both need a corner and Denver thought they were going to get Farley before San Francisco swooped in. They take the next-best thing, which isn't a consolation prize at all in Surtain.

10. Dallas Cowboys: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

As Ross from Friends is infamous for saying, "PIVOT!" That's what the Cowboys do after wanting a corner, they decide to go with the best tackle on the board in another prospect I'm quite fond of. Plus, he does front squats with glasses on. How can you not love this kid?

11. New York Giants: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

With the top two receivers off the board, the Giants get perhaps the biggest playmaker in this year's draft with Pitts.

12. Atlanta Falcons (via 49ers): QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Oh, look. Things actually work out for the Falcons and they get their heir-apparent, anyway.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas

The Chargers are happy with Cosmi because they are in desperate need of some more protection for Justin Herbert. Just because he can scramble, doesn't mean he wants to.

14. Minnesota Vikings: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

The fact that the Chargers took Cosmi, who I had the Vikings taking last round, doesn't change the fact that the Vikings need a tackle, especially now that they've released Riley Reiff, saving them about $11 million in cap space. They don't see this as much of a concession and nor should they.

15. New England Patriots: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

[I'm keeping this rationale the same from my last iteration because it's good and still applicable and good, thanks] Yes, the Patriots could absolutely use a wide receiver here, thanks for asking. Head Coach and General Manager Bill Belichick doesn't care, though. His defensive mind wins out as the Patriots address one of their defensive needs first. Parsons opted out of the 2020 season and after seeing Penn State's results, I don't think you could blame him. He has some stellar production in his first two seasons and was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in Harrisburg, Penn. That's music to Belichick's ears.

16. Arizona Cardinals: RB Najee Harris, Alabama

And now it's Kliff Kingsbury's turn not to care. But this time, he doesn't care about your rules for drafting running backs in the first round. He needs one and he's going to get one – even if it means taking one at 16. We'll see if it pays off.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

Vegas needs a pass rush and really can't afford not to take an edge rusher here. Paye is likely the best in this class and most pro ready coming out of Michigan.

18. TRADE ALERT – Washington Football Team (via Miami): WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Did you think I forgot about trades? I didn't. Washington can't believe that Smith has fallen this far and wants to grab him ahead of the Dolphins before he can reunite with Tua. That's going to cost them, though. They swap picks and also give Miami two seventh round picks this year and one in 2022.

19. Miami Dolphins (via Washington): LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Sure, the Dolphins will stockpile extra picks in case they want to continue to move around in the latter part of this draft maybe. They go to the other side of the ball to get some help at linebacker with Smith off the board.

20. Chicago Bears: OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

The Bears tried to get a trade done here and almost got it with Atlanta, but the Falcons decided to screw them out of a quarterback and keep Jones for themselves. Instead, the Bears now address the offensive line, and with Vera-Tucker still there, they start with the interior.

21. Indianapolis Colts: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

The Colts are going to need some more protection for Carson Wentz, that's for sure. And they certainly could go tackle here, but I think they need to show some love to the defense, where they have a glaring need at corner.

22. Tennessee Titans: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

Mike Vrabel without a pass rush is honestly a crime. The Titans need an edge rusher and they're happy Phillips falls this far.

23. New York Jets (via Seattle): RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

With Harris already gone, the Jets have no qualms with going after a running back with Etienne sitting right there.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: DL Christian Barmore, Alabama

The Steelers kind of fell apart at the end of last season – the defense included. They start the reload up front with Barmore.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via L.A. Rams): OT Tevin Jenkins, Oklahoma State

The Jaguars got their shiny new quarterback and now they get some protection for him.

26. Cleveland Browns: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

The Bucs can attest to Minnesota wide receivers, after drafting Tyler Johnson last season. Johnson was pretty much a victim of the numbers game but has shown flashes of promise throughout the season and was a stud for the Gophers. The Browns now get another weapon out of Minnesota in this year's draft.

27. Baltimore Ravens: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

Give Lamar Jackson weapons. That's all.

28. New Orleans Saints: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Pro: Newsome is now (deservedly) a first-round pick. Con: he's going to a division rival, which I do not appreciate. But the Saints let Janoris Jenkins walk and already needed corner help. Newsome gives them some incredible value here at 28.

29. Green Bay Packers: LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

I repeat: Yeah, Green Bay needs a receiver. No, they're not going to take one. They also need linebacking help and they get it with Bolton.

30. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

The pass rush is really the only major thing the Bills need to improve and it's likely you'll see another deep playoff run if they get one. Rejoice, Buffalo. You're good again.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

Well, Kansas City dropped a bomb last week by letting both starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz go. Yes, it'll create cap room but that has to be the biggest casualty of this weird year so far. They will now need outside help in a big way and grab Mayfield.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DL Levi Onwuzurike, Washington