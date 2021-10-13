Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Oct. 13: David, Gronkowski, Winfield Jr. Ruled Out

The Bucs held their final practice of Week Six on Wednesday as they get set to travel to Philadelphia for tomorrow’s game, ruling three players out.

Oct 13, 2021 at 02:37 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers had their third and final practice a day ahead of their Thursday Night Football contest in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Wednesday. It was the third walk-through practice given that the players will be playing two games in four days and traveling in between.

The team announced that Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski and Antoine Winfield Jr. were all ruled out for the game after not practicing all week. Head Coach Bruce Arians had said both Gronkowski and Winfield could be close but it appears the Bucs will have to wait at least another week to get them back. 

Tampa Bay also listed three players as questionable, including center Ryan Jensen, who appeared on this week's injury report with a hip issue after Sunday's game against Miami. Jason Pierre-Paul is also questionable again but had the same designation last week going into the game against Miami where he played 76% of the team's defensive snaps.

The Bucs will ravel Wednesday evening to get to Philly and kickoff is Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. 

Read below for the full estimated injury report for both teams, including game statuses:

Buccaneers

  • ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT 
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate – OUT 
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate – OUT 
  • C Ryan Jensen (hip) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • DL Patrick O'Connor (calf) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE 
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation
    QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Full Participation
  • WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation  
  • CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Full Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (knee/ankle) –Full Participation
  • K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation

Eagles

  • T Lane Johnson (not injury related – personal matter) – Did Not Participate – OUT 
  • DE Derek Barnett (ankle) – Full Participation
  • G Landon Dickerson (ankle) – Full Participation
  • TE Dallas Goedert (illness) – Did Not Participate
  • C Jason Kelce (foot/rest) – Full Participation
  • T Jordan Mailata (knee) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

