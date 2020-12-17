Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 17: Jamel Dean Upgraded, Steve McLendon Downgraded

The Buccaneers received good news as they upgraded cornerback Jamel Dean and tackle Joe Haeg.

Dec 17, 2020 at 04:15 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

The biggest news from Thursday's practice report was cornerback Jamel Dean returning to a full capacity in practice. Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles said Thursday that they're still uncertain of Dean's status for Sunday's game in Atlanta but Thursday's practice was a step in the right direction for the second-year corner who has missed the last two games.

Conversely, defensive lineman Steve McLendon was downgraded to a non-participant as he battles an elbow injury. McLendon was a late addition this year after the team lost Vita Vea for the season following Week Five in Chicago. McLendon has filled in well in a familiar system, knowing Bowles from their days in New York together. McLendon has been in the rotation along with Rakeem Nuñez-Roches next to defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh to make up for Vea's absence, leading a unit that still ranks first against the run. Should he not be able to play on Sunday, that would severely impact Tampa Bay's depth and rotation up front.

The Falcons added defensive tacke Grady Jarrett to their second report of the week. Grady is listed with a groin injury but practiced in a limited capacity.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Jamel Dean (groin) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

T Joe Haeg (illness) – Full Participation

NT Steve McLendon (elbow) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

T Donovan Smith (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Falcons

S Ricardo Allen (concussion) – Did Not Participate

G James Carpenter (groin) – Limited Participation

DT Marlon Davidson (knee) – Did Not Participate

CB Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate

DT Grady Jarrett (groin) – Limited Participation

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

C Alex Mack (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

T Kaleb McGary (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

DE Steven Means (hand) – Limited Participation

WR Calvin Ridley (foot) – Limited Participation

FB Keith Smith (neck) – Full Participation

DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow) – Limited Participation

LB Mykal Walker (shoulder) – Limited Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 16: Ronald Jones Sits Out

Running back Ronald Jones sat out the first practice of Week 15 after having a procedure done on his injured pinky finger.
news

Vikings-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 11: Jamel Dean Doubtful for Sunday

Of the nine players to appear on the Buccaneers' injury report on Friday, only cornerback Jamel Dean received a game status designation.
news

Vikings-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 10: Chris Godwin Returns, Mike Evans Sits

The Buccaneers got some good news and not so good news with the second injury report of the week.
news

Vikings-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 9: Chris Godwin, Jamel Dean Sit Out

The Buccaneers released their first injury report coming off their bye week listing seven players.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 27: Jamel Dean, A.Q. Shipley, Tanner Hudson Ruled Out

The Buccaneers have officially ruled three players out for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, while the left side of the offensive line remains in question.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 26: Donovan Smith, A.Q. Shipley, Jamel Dean Remain Out

There wasn't much change in the Buccaneers' Thanksgiving Day injury report with multiple offensive lineman sidelined.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 25: Donovan Smith, A.Q. Shipley, Jamel Dean Sidelined

The first injury report of the week for the Buccaneers reveals more injuries along the offensive line.
news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 21: Tanner Hudson & Ali Marpet Are Out (UPDATE)

Left guard Ali Marpet was ruled OUT for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 20: LG Ali Marpet Sidelined

A day after he practiced in a full capacity, left guard Ali Marpet sat out Friday night's practice inside the stadium entirely.
news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 19: LG Ali Marpet Practices in Full Capacity

The Buccaneers got some good news as left guard Ali Marpet practiced in a full capacity for the first time since being places in concussion protocol following their Week Eight win over the Giants.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 13: Ali Marpet, Carlton Davis Questionable

Buccaneers left guard Ali Marpet remains in concussion protocol while he and two others receive 'questionable' designations for Sunday's game in Charlotte.

Advertising