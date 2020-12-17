Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 17: Jamel Dean Upgraded, Steve McLendon Downgraded

The biggest news from Thursday's practice report was cornerback Jamel Dean returning to a full capacity in practice. Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles said Thursday that they're still uncertain of Dean's status for Sunday's game in Atlanta but Thursday's practice was a step in the right direction for the second-year corner who has missed the last two games.

Conversely, defensive lineman Steve McLendon was downgraded to a non-participant as he battles an elbow injury. McLendon was a late addition this year after the team lost Vita Vea for the season following Week Five in Chicago. McLendon has filled in well in a familiar system, knowing Bowles from their days in New York together. McLendon has been in the rotation along with Rakeem Nuñez-Roches next to defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh to make up for Vea's absence, leading a unit that still ranks first against the run. Should he not be able to play on Sunday, that would severely impact Tampa Bay's depth and rotation up front.

The Falcons added defensive tacke Grady Jarrett to their second report of the week. Grady is listed with a groin injury but practiced in a limited capacity.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Jamel Dean (groin) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

T Joe Haeg (illness) – Full Participation

NT Steve McLendon (elbow) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

T Donovan Smith (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Falcons

S Ricardo Allen (concussion) – Did Not Participate

G James Carpenter (groin) – Limited Participation

DT Marlon Davidson (knee) – Did Not Participate

CB Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate

DT Grady Jarrett (groin) – Limited Participation

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

C Alex Mack (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

T Kaleb McGary (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

DE Steven Means (hand) – Limited Participation

WR Calvin Ridley (foot) – Limited Participation

FB Keith Smith (neck) – Full Participation

DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow) – Limited Participation

LB Mykal Walker (shoulder) – Limited Participation