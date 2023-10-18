Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 18: Vita Vea Limited on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup

Oct 18, 2023 at 05:18 PM
On Wednesday for the Buccaneers, nose tackle Vita Vea was a limited participant with a foot injury. In addition, outside linebacker Anthony Nelson was a full participant (concussion) after being sidelined in Week Six against the Detroit Lions.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion) - FP (Wed.)
  • NT Vita Vea (foot) - LP (Wed.)

Falcons

  • DL Calais Campbell (NIR-rest) - DNP (Wed.)

