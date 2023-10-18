Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 18: Vita Vea Limited on Wednesday 

On Wednesday for the Buccaneers, nose tackle Vita Vea was a limited participant with a foot injury. In addition, outside linebacker Anthony Nelson was a full participant (concussion) after being sidelined in Week Six against the Detroit Lions.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion) - FP (Wed.)
- NT Vita Vea (foot) - LP (Wed.)
Falcons
- DL Calais Campbell (NIR-rest) - DNP (Wed.)