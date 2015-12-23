Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Injury Report, December 23

Four Buccaneers were unable to practice on Wednesday as Tampa Bay prepares to host Chicago.

Dec 23, 2015 at 08:31 AM
The Buccaneers and Bears released their first injury reports on Wednesday as the teams prepare to square off at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Four Buccaneers were unable to participate in practice, including guard Logan Mankins and wide receiver Vincent Jackson. The Bears were without two players on Wednesday - wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Shea McClellin.The Bucs had eight players listed on their injury report while the Bears had seven.

BUCCANEERS
DE Kourtnei Brown (groin) - did not participate
WR Vincent Jackson (knee) - did not participate
G Logan Mankins (knee) - did not participate
DT Akeem Spence (ankle) - did not participate
S Chris Conte (knee) - limited
LB Bruce Carter (ankle) - full
DE George Johnson (calf) - full
DT Gerald McCoy (hand) - full

BEARS
WR Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) - did not participate
LB Shea McClellin (concussion) - did not participate
S Adrian Amos (shoulder) - limited
CB Bryce Callahan (quad) - limited
LB Pernell McPhee (knee) - limited
CB Tracy Porter (knee) - limited
WR Eddie Royal (knee) - limited

