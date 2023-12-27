Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 27: Barrett, Davis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup

Dec 27, 2023 at 03:50 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Dec 27

During Wednesday's walk-through, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (groin), cornerback Carlton Davis III (concussion) and tight end Ko Kieft (shoulder) did not participate in practice. Both defensive lineman Mike Greene (calf) and receiver Rakim Jarrett (quadriceps) upgraded to full participation.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin) - DNP (Wed.)
  • CB Carlton Davis III (concussion) - DNP (Wed.)
  • DL Mike Greene**(calf) - FP (Wed.)
  • WR Rakim Jarrett** (quadriceps) - FP (Wed.)
  • TE Ko Kieft (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.)

** Designated to return from Injured Reserve, currently within 21-day practice window.

Saints

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.)
  • TE Jimmy Graham (rest) - LP (Wed.)
  • S Jordan Howden (illness) - DNP (Wed.)
  • S Lonnie Johnson (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
  • DE Camerson Jordan (ankle) - LP (Wed.)
  • C Erik McCoy (foot) - LP (Wed.)
  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle) - LP (Wed.)
  • WR Chris Olave (ankle) - LP (Wed.)
  • T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) - DNP (Wed.)
  • DE Payton Turner** (toe) - LP (Wed.)

