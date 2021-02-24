Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As Free Agency Looms, Bucs Still Have Cap Flexibility

Bruce Arians says the Buccaneers are in "great shape" in terms of the salary cap and the ability to navigate free agency in an attempt to keep a Super Bowl-winning core intact

Feb 24, 2021 at 04:10 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

A year ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' architects – led by General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Bruce Arians – felt they had what was close to a championship-caliber roster. Thus, they devised an aggressive plan to go for it that centered around luring quarterback Tom Brady to Tampa and bringing back a handful of key free agents on defense.

Obviously, they were right and, after pushing their chips to the center of the table they were able to pull back a Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2020 season. One of the reasons they were able to navigate the potentially corrosive waters of free agency without any damage was the team's approach to contract structuring over the past decade.

For years, the Buccaneers have favored contracts that didn't have large signing or roster bonuses – which for cap services get spread out over the life of the contract and can potentially lead to "dead money" – and featured large yearly salaries up front. That allows the team to maintain a lot of salary cap flexibility from year to year and avoid seasons when cap problems limit what they can do. It also allows them to strike when the time is right and a championship may be in reach.

"The reason a lot of those contracts were set up that way for so long – which [started] before I was even here – is so when you get to a point where you have a very successful team and you want to try to keep as many of the core players that you can together," said Licht on Wednesday, three weeks before the start of 2021 free agency. "We don't want to do anything that's going to mortgage…completely disrupt the future, but we have flexibility now and the ability to try to keep this team together, as Bruce and I have both been saying."

Last year was the blueprint, as the Bucs went into the 2020 league year with a large amount of cap space but needed most of it to sign Tom Brady; retain front seven standouts Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh; and eventually make such important on-the-fly additions as Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown. The Bucs approach another large group of pending free agents – including Barrett and Suh again, plus Gronkowski, Fournette, Brown, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and Ryan Succop – with perhaps not as much obvious cap space as a year ago but still with the flexibility to make it work again.

"We're in great shape," said Arians. "Jason and [Director of Football Administration] Mike Greenberg have done a great job of keeping us in a great spot that way. It comes down to dollars and cents, but it also comes down to fit. Guys know where they fit. I think these guys all know they fit here. We'll get the dollars right and hopefully keep this core together."

Arians said the Bucs have already cleared one hurdle in the race to a successful title defense by keeping nearly all of the coaching staff intact, with only Offensive Assistant Antwaan Randle El leaving to coach the receivers in Detroit.

"The next thing now is to keep the players intact, keep the team intact as much as we possibly can without risking future years," he said. "Jason and I will work together as hard as we can to keep the core guys. We started it last year, saying if we could keep the defense together, we would have a chance. And we kept the defense together, then all of a sudden we got Tom Brady and that was the icing on the cake. It led to a Super Bowl.

And added benefit to that flexibility, if the Bucs can once again use it to keep all or most of their targeted players, is that it would then lead to a different kind of flexibility on draft weekend. Last April, the Buccaneers had a pretty clear need at right tackle and even traded up a spot in the first round to make sure they could land Tristan Wirfs at number 13. The Bucs are way down at the 32nd pick now, for the best possible reason, but they may not be constrained by any positional need when they are on the clock.

"We felt like we had a very strong team last year," said Licht. "I think last year proved that a lot of depth at key positions helped us get to our goal, winning the Super Bowl. So right now, as BA said, we're trying to keep that core together. Then, if we can keep that core together, we can address other areas but we have to also address areas of future needs. And we haven't been in that position for a long time since I've been here. If we are able to keep our core together there is no immediate, immediate need that we're going to need. So the picks that Bruce and I and our staff will make could either affect future needs or just be luxury picks that could help us. It leaves us in a position to take really good football players and not just direct our attention to one or two particular positions."

Related Content

news

Chris Godwin's Value Goes Beyond Stat Line

The Buccaneers may have good receiver depth but that doesn't necessarily mean retaining Chris Godwin is any less of a priority than their other key potential free agents
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #13: Steve McLendon Trade

Some of the Buccaneers' key roster moves during their 2020 championship run were planned well in advance, but others, like the October trade for DL Steve McLendon, were a successful response to an unexpected problem
news

Franchise Tags Now in Play

The two-week window for NFL teams to utilize a franchise or transition tag on a pending free agent opened on Tuesday and the Buccaneers have some significant decisions to make
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #14: Setting O-Line Depth

The myriad roster moves engineered by Jason Licht and Bruce Arians in 2020 that led to a Super Bowl championship included an effort to fortify the offensive line with experienced depth
news

Championship Countdown: Bucs' Top 15 Transactions in Super Bowl Hunt

The Buccaneers had to make a lot of moves in 2020 to turn a promising core into a Super Bowl winner, and we're counting down the top 15 transactions by Jason Licht and Bruce Arians in the successful pursuit of that goal
news

Will Bucs Get 'Super Bowl Bounce' in Next Year's Pro Bowl?

The 2020 Buccaneers became just the second team in league history to win a Super Bowl after getting just one player into the Pro Bowl, but their victory on the biggest stage could help bring all-star recognition next year
news

How the Bucs Can Repeat as Champs in 2021

The Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, preventing the Chiefs from becoming the NFL's first repeat champion since the 2003-04 Patriots, and now it's Tampa Bay's turn to go for two in a row
news

Devin White Back, Alex Cappa Out as Bucs Move on to Next Round

Tampa Bay's defense will have one of its top playmakers back in the mix in the Divisional Round with the return of ILB Devin White, but Alex Cappa's fractured ankle will lead to a change on the offensive line
news

Ryan Succop Caps Record Season with Player of the Week Award

Bucs kicker Ryan Succop has won his second NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award and the sixth of his career after scoring 14 points and breaking a team record in Sunday's win over Atlanta
news

Bucs Get Good News on Mike Evans

An MRI examination showed no structural damage on the knee WR Mike Evans injured on Sunday, meaning he will begin the playoff week "day-to-day" and could play on Saturday in Washington
news

Bucs' 2021 Opponents Include Both East Divisions, Bears, Rams

The final two opponents on the Bucs' 2021 slate were determined on Sunday as the Bucs will face Chicago at home and the L.A. Rams on the road along with all the teams in the AFC and NFC East divisions
Advertising