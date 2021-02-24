As Free Agency Looms, Bucs Still Have Cap Flexibility

A year ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' architects – led by General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Bruce Arians – felt they had what was close to a championship-caliber roster. Thus, they devised an aggressive plan to go for it that centered around luring quarterback Tom Brady to Tampa and bringing back a handful of key free agents on defense.

Obviously, they were right and, after pushing their chips to the center of the table they were able to pull back a Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2020 season. One of the reasons they were able to navigate the potentially corrosive waters of free agency without any damage was the team's approach to contract structuring over the past decade.

For years, the Buccaneers have favored contracts that didn't have large signing or roster bonuses – which for cap services get spread out over the life of the contract and can potentially lead to "dead money" – and featured large yearly salaries up front. That allows the team to maintain a lot of salary cap flexibility from year to year and avoid seasons when cap problems limit what they can do. It also allows them to strike when the time is right and a championship may be in reach.

"The reason a lot of those contracts were set up that way for so long – which [started] before I was even here – is so when you get to a point where you have a very successful team and you want to try to keep as many of the core players that you can together," said Licht on Wednesday, three weeks before the start of 2021 free agency. "We don't want to do anything that's going to mortgage…completely disrupt the future, but we have flexibility now and the ability to try to keep this team together, as Bruce and I have both been saying."

Last year was the blueprint, as the Bucs went into the 2020 league year with a large amount of cap space but needed most of it to sign Tom Brady; retain front seven standouts Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh; and eventually make such important on-the-fly additions as Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown. The Bucs approach another large group of pending free agents – including Barrett and Suh again, plus Gronkowski, Fournette, Brown, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and Ryan Succop – with perhaps not as much obvious cap space as a year ago but still with the flexibility to make it work again.