Bucs 2022 NFL Draft Grade Roundup 

On Day 3, The Bucs stayed at 106 overall to pick up Cade Otton out of Washington and at their original number 133 to acquire Jake Camarda. After Camarda's selection, things heated up in the draft room. The Bucs next selection was supposedly at the end of the draft in the seventh round but as the Las Vegas location dictated, the cards were dealt. Jason Licht sent the Bucs' 2023 fourth-round pick to the Jaguars and in return, got back number 157 in the fifth round, which was used on Zyon McCollum. They additionally received number 235 in the seventh round, but the team was not done with the card shuffling. They got aggressive one more time during the sleepless night, packaging two late round picks to move up 18 spots into the end of the sixth round for Ko Kieft. The Buccaneers last pick was at number 248 (original seventh rounder), which they used on LSU's Andre Anthony.