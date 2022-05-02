Bucs 2022 NFL Draft Grade Roundup 

The NFL Draft concluded Saturday, and with it the endless speculation on potential landing spots for each prospect. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their newest class of rookies who will factor significantly into the club's future:
- Round 2 (33) – DL Logan Hall
- Round 2 (57) – G Luke Goedeke
- Round 3 (91) – RB Rachaad White
- Round 4 (106) – TE Cade Otton
- Round 4 (133) – P Jake Camarda
- Round 5 (157) – CB Zyon McCollum
- Round 6 (217) – TE Ko Kieft
- Round 7 (248) – OLB Andre Anthony
Bucs' general manger Jason Licht orchestrated four trades over the course of the three-day event to create additional draft capital. In the first round, the Bucs moved back from the 27th overall pick to the first pick in the second round (33) and acquired the first picks in the fourth and sixth rounds respectively. The Buccaneers continued the trend on Friday with additional shifts.
The next deal slid the Bucs up three spots from 60 to 57 in round two, to ensure that Luke Goedeke was still on the board. To secure the trade with the Buffalo Bills, the Buccaneers gave up the additional sixth-round pick from the Jaguars on Thursday and sent it to the Bills for Goedeke. The frenzy continued into the final frame.
On Day 3, The Bucs stayed at 106 overall to pick up Cade Otton out of Washington and at their original number 133 to acquire Jake Camarda. After Camarda's selection, things heated up in the draft room. The Bucs next selection was supposedly at the end of the draft in the seventh round but as the Las Vegas location dictated, the cards were dealt. Jason Licht sent the Bucs' 2023 fourth-round pick to the Jaguars and in return, got back number 157 in the fifth round, which was used on Zyon McCollum. They additionally received number 235 in the seventh round, but the team was not done with the card shuffling. They got aggressive one more time during the sleepless night, packaging two late round picks to move up 18 spots into the end of the sixth round for Ko Kieft. The Buccaneers last pick was at number 248 (original seventh rounder), which they used on LSU's Andre Anthony.
Now that the guessing game is over and the rookie class has been assembled, evaluations commence. From national outlets around the NFL, what is the consensus on the Bucs' eight picks? Let's dive right in.
Comments: It's possible Tampa Bay was always going to take Logan Hall in Round 1, which means trading back six spots into the top of Round 2, getting him at No. 33 and adding a fourth – and sixth-round pick is stellar work by general manger Jason Licht.
Comments: The Buccaneers deftly traded out of the first round and still got Hall, who is similar to veteran William Gholston. General manager Jason Licht made two other good picks on Day 2, with Goedeke meeting the need for a lineman to replace the retired Ali Marpet and White a gliding running/receiving threat like free-agent departure Ronald Jones.
Comments: Trading out of Round 1 was completely justifiable and Logan Hall and Rachaad White are instant-impact types. Zyon McCollum was picked way later than he should have been available.
Comments: The 72nd-ranked player on PFF's Big Board, Logan Hall is a bit of a reach in our eyes for a player who projects as a pass-rushing project. The fit in Tampa Bay makes a lot of sense, though.
Comments: The Buccaneers just keep drafting good players. After trading out of the first round, Tampa Bay landed Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall in the second round, a versatile and long pass-rusher who can play all across the line. They grabbed Central Michigan guard Luke Goedeke later in the round, shoring up their offensive line.