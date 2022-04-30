Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Select Ko Kieft with the 218th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay traded up to select tight end Ko Kieft in the sixth round

Apr 30, 2022 at 05:29 PM
amy2
Amy Schwartz

Digital Contributor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off their fourth trade of the 2022 NFL Draft to select another tight end late Saturday. Tampa Bay selected Ko Kieft, a tight end out of Minnesota.

The Bucs traded 2022 seventh-round picks 235 and 261 to the Los Angeles Rams. The 6-5, 265 pound tight end started all 13 games in his final season with Minnesota, catching seven passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Kieft will join newly drafted tight end Cade Otton, selected in the fourth round, to add depth to the Buccaneers tight end room alongside Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy.

Photos of TE Ko Kieft | Bucs Sixth Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Minnesota TE Ko Kieft, who Tampa Bay selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft (42) runs up field after catching a pass during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 18

Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft (42) runs up field after catching a pass during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Tight end Ko Kieft runs drills at Minnesota football Pro Day Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
2 / 18

Tight end Ko Kieft runs drills at Minnesota football Pro Day Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft catches a two-point conversion in front of Fresno State defensive back Juju Hughes (23) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Fresno State 21-14. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
3 / 18

Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft catches a two-point conversion in front of Fresno State defensive back Juju Hughes (23) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Fresno State 21-14. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King

Andy Clayton-King
Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft celebrates his touchdown catch against Michigan in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
4 / 18

Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft celebrates his touchdown catch against Michigan in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, right, greets tight end Ko Kieft (42) who comes off the field during an NCAA college football game against Buffalo, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
5 / 18

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, right, greets tight end Ko Kieft (42) who comes off the field during an NCAA college football game against Buffalo, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs

Stacy Bengs
Tight End Ko Kieft runs drills at Minnesota football Pro Day Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
6 / 18

Tight End Ko Kieft runs drills at Minnesota football Pro Day Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft runs from Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a 37-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 18

Minnesota tight end Ko Kieft runs from Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a 37-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tight end Ko Kieft runs drills at Minnesota football Pro Day Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
8 / 18

Tight end Ko Kieft runs drills at Minnesota football Pro Day Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kieft Ko, touchdown
9 / 18

Kieft Ko, touchdown

Jeff Becker/© Jeff Becker/University of Minnesota
Ko Kieft
10 / 18

Ko Kieft

Brad Rempel/© Brad Rempel/University of Minnesota
Ko Kieft
11 / 18

Ko Kieft

Brad Rempel/© Brad Rempel/University of Minnesota
Ko Kieft
12 / 18

Ko Kieft

Brad Rempel/© Brad Rempel/University of Minnesota
Kieft Ko
13 / 18

Kieft Ko

Brad Rempel/© Brad Rempel/University of Minnesota
Kieft Ko
14 / 18

Kieft Ko

Brad Rempel/© Brad Rempel/University of Minnesota
Kieft Ko
15 / 18

Kieft Ko

Brad Rempel/© Brad Rempel/University of Minnesota
Kieft Ko
16 / 18

Kieft Ko

Brad Rempel/© Brad Rempel/University of Minnesota
Kieft Ko
17 / 18

Kieft Ko

Brace Hemmelgarn/© Brace Hemmelgarn/University of Minnesota
Ko Kieft touchdown reception
18 / 18

Ko Kieft touchdown reception

Eric Miller/© Eric Miller/University of Minnesota
