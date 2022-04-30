Buccaneers Select Ko Kieft with the 218th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off their fourth trade of the 2022 NFL Draft to select another tight end late Saturday. Tampa Bay selected Ko Kieft, a tight end out of Minnesota.
The Bucs traded 2022 seventh-round picks 235 and 261 to the Los Angeles Rams. The 6-5, 265 pound tight end started all 13 games in his final season with Minnesota, catching seven passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.
Kieft will join newly drafted tight end Cade Otton, selected in the fourth round, to add depth to the Buccaneers tight end room alongside Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy.
View pictures of Minnesota TE Ko Kieft, who Tampa Bay selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.