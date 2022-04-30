Buccaneers Select Andre Anthony with the 248th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Andre Anthony rounds out the 2022 Buccaneers draft class that includes defensive end Logan Hall, guard Luke Goedeke, running back Rachaad White, tight ends Cade Otton and Ko Kieft, punter Jake Camarda and cornerback Zyon McCollum.
Tampa Bay selected Andre Anthony, an outside linebacker out of Louisiana State University. Anthony appeared in 35 games for the Tigers, recording 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
The 6-4, 251-pound outside linebacker will join a list of former LSU players that are current Buccaneers including Devin White, Leonard Fournette and Cyril Grayson. The Louisiana native will likely compete for a special teams roll joining a linebacker room that includes Lavonte David, Devin White, K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard.
View pictures of LSU OLB Andre Anthony, who Tampa Bay selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.