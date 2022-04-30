Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Select Andre Anthony with the 248th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay rounded out their 2022 NFL Draft class selecting Andre Anthony

Apr 30, 2022 at 06:32 PM
Amy Schwartz

Andre Anthony rounds out the 2022 Buccaneers draft class that includes defensive end Logan Hall, guard Luke Goedeke, running back Rachaad White, tight ends Cade Otton and Ko Kieft, punter Jake Camarda and cornerback Zyon McCollum.

Tampa Bay selected Andre Anthony, an outside linebacker out of Louisiana State University. Anthony appeared in 35 games for the Tigers, recording 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

The 6-4, 251-pound outside linebacker will join a list of former LSU players that are current Buccaneers including Devin White, Leonard Fournette and Cyril Grayson. The Louisiana native will likely compete for a special teams roll joining a linebacker room that includes Lavonte David, Devin White, K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard.

Photos of OLB Andre Anthony | Bucs Seventh Round Draft Pick

View pictures of LSU OLB Andre Anthony, who Tampa Bay selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

LSU Tigers defensive end Andre Anthony (3) defends during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won, 38-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)
1 / 10

LSU Tigers defensive end Andre Anthony (3) defends during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won, 38-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)

LSU Tigers defensive end Andre Anthony (3) defends during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won, 38-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)
2 / 10

LSU Tigers defensive end Andre Anthony (3) defends during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won, 38-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak, right, throws under pressure from LSU offensive lineman Andre Anthony (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
3 / 10

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak, right, throws under pressure from LSU offensive lineman Andre Anthony (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, right, is sacked by LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
4 / 10

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, right, is sacked by LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony runs through drills during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
5 / 10

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony runs through drills during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony runs through drills during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
6 / 10

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony runs through drills during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defender Andre Anthony (3) reacts after tackling Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
7 / 10

LSU defender Andre Anthony (3) reacts after tackling Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) and defensive end Andre Anthony (3) celebrate a sack of McNeese State quarterback Cody Orgeron during the first half of aan NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
8 / 10

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith (0) and defensive end Andre Anthony (3) celebrate a sack of McNeese State quarterback Cody Orgeron during the first half of aan NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3) returns a Central Michigan fumble for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
9 / 10

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3) returns a Central Michigan fumble for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive end Andre Anthony runs through drills during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
10 / 10

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony runs through drills during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
