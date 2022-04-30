New Buc Luke Goedeke Adds Competition at Left Guard

The Buccaneers previously traded up during Day Two of the draft to land a coveted offensive guard in both 2015 (Marpet) and 2018 (Cappa). With relatively small moves up the draft order like this one, it's never easy to determine if a trade was necessary to land the player in question. But the Minnesota Vikings did subsequently make their own deal minutes later to move up to pick number 59 and draft LSU guard Ed Ingram. For the Buccaneers, the cost was minimal – they sent a sixth-round pick (number 180) – to the Bills to make the move, making use of an extra selection they had gained in Thursday night's trade down with Jacksonville. That price was well worth it for the Buccaneers to make sure they could select a player who was featured rather prominently on their draft board at that time.

"You get to a point where he's kind of standing there by himself and somebody offers to do the three-spot move for a six," said Spytek. "Then a couple picks later, Minnesota trades in and takes a guard. Maybe they were always going to take Ed Ingram or they were forced to take Ed Ingram."

The end result was the addition of a player the Buccaneers had grown quite fond of over several interviews.