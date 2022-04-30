Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Trade Up Three Spots to Secure G Luke Goedeke

After trading down in the second round on Thursday night, the Buccaneers went in the other direction on Friday, trading up three spots with Buffalo to make sure they would land Central Michigan G Luke Goedeke

Apr 29, 2022 at 09:12 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Luke Goedeke 1

Less than 60 picks into the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already swung two trades, one up the board and one down. The second trade was actually made possible by the first.

After starting the proceedings on Friday night with the selection of Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall with pick number 33, the Buccaneers were next scheduled to be on the clock at pick number 60. However, Tampa Bay executed a trade with the Buffalo Bills to move up from that second spot to number 57 in order to take Central Michigan tackle Luke Goedeke.

The cost of Friday night's deal was the 180th overall pick, which is the first selection in the sixth round. Tampa Bay gained that pick with their first trade of the draft, a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night that saw them move out of the first round, from pick number 27 to the first selection in the second round. The Jaguars surrendered fourth and sixth-round picks (numbers 106 and 180) in order to trade up and draft Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Friday's trade continued something of a trend for Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht. This is the third time in the last eight drafts that he has made a small trade up on Day Two of the draft to secure a coveted offensive lineman. In 2015, the Bucs moved up from pick number 65 to number 61 before selecting Hobart guard Ali Marpet. In 2018, they jumped up eight spots to number 94 to grab Humboldt State guard Alex Cappa.

