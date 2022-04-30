Buccaneers Trade Up Three Spots to Secure G Luke Goedeke

Less than 60 picks into the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already swung two trades, one up the board and one down. The second trade was actually made possible by the first.

After starting the proceedings on Friday night with the selection of Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall with pick number 33, the Buccaneers were next scheduled to be on the clock at pick number 60. However, Tampa Bay executed a trade with the Buffalo Bills to move up from that second spot to number 57 in order to take Central Michigan tackle Luke Goedeke.

The cost of Friday night's deal was the 180th overall pick, which is the first selection in the sixth round. Tampa Bay gained that pick with their first trade of the draft, a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night that saw them move out of the first round, from pick number 27 to the first selection in the second round. The Jaguars surrendered fourth and sixth-round picks (numbers 106 and 180) in order to trade up and draft Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.