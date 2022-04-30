Logan Hall Selection Adds to Juice to Bucs' Defensive Front

"The film speaks for itself on this guy," said Bowles. "Once you see him on tape, he jumps out at you. He's 6-6, so that helps him a lot. He's got a strong lower body. The biggest thing is, he's a good athlete. He ran hurdles in high school and he grew into his body and he uses that to his advantage. He's very elusive in there, he's very strong in there and he's very deceptive in there."

The Bucs' defensive front is currently without one of its former starters, as veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh remains an unrestricted free agent, as does fellow lineman Steve McLendon. Those two accounted for nearly 1,100 defensive snaps last year, so there is plenty of room for Hall to earn immediate playing time as a rookie if neither veteran returns. Even if Suh and/or McLendon re-sign with the team, the Buccaneers envision Hall making an early impact at the three-technique position.

"Playing three-technique is kind of the home position for me, so I'm really thrilled to be able to go and play at it at this level," said Hall. "Obviously I played the most snaps at that position so I'm really comfortable and I feel like I can get good production there. But playing the five, playing the four, all those are things I'm looking forward to."