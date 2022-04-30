Five Things to Know About Bucs Draft Picks Ko Kieft and Andre Anthony

Ko Kieft

1. He does the dirty work in the trenches.

In the duration of Kieft's five-year collegiate career at Minnesota, he accumulated only 12 receptions for 166 receiving yards. His value comes at the line of scrimmage doing the dirty work. In 2021, Kieft paved the way and blocked for an offense that totaled 4,681 yards. Whether it is second level run blocking or pass protection, Kieft takes pride in creating a clean pocket for the quarterback and seams for running backs. He will add depth to the Bucs' tight end room featuring Cameron Brate, Codey McElroy and Cade Cotton (Rob Gronkowski has not yet been re-signed). He could provide flexibility in jumbo packages, where the Bucs traditionally bring in additional linemen to max-protect.

2. He played multiple positions in high school

While attending Sioux Center High School, Kieft played linebacker and quarterback for the Warriors. As a senior, he accumulated 112 passes for 1,937 yards and 19 touchdowns to boost the team's aerial attack. At linebacker, he totaled 50.5 tackles, including 7.0 tackles-for-loss and three sacks. Each role provided Kieft with a unique perspective and broad lens of the game. Coming out of high school, he was graded as a three-star prospect by ESPN.

3. He has a wrestling background.

Kieft lettered in wrestling while at Sioux Center High School. Anytime 'wrestling' is accompanied by a player's prior resumé – specifically relating to offensive line play – it grabs a scout's attention. Wrestling correlates with the game of football in terms of pad level (where to place hands inside or outside). The experience teaches leverage and balance, the attributes that are essential to excel as a player in the trenches. Kieft has been an in-line blocker for most of his college career, tasked with blitz pickups and stopping the opponent's fifth rusher.

Andre Anthony

4. He was derailed by injury in 2021.

In 2021 during Anthony's graduate senior season with the Tigers, a season-ending knee injury hindered an otherwise standout campaign. In three games played prior to the injury, Anthony ranked among the nation's leaders in tackles for loss (4.0) and sacks (3.5). In the brief sample size that year, he also put up eight tackles for good measure and returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown against Central Michigan. The injury only fueled his hunger to continue the work he began in 2021 for an NFL franchise. The Bucs' vice president of player personnel, John Spytek, described the "great job" he did with rehabilitation work to get his body right and Anthony confirmed he will be clear to join Tampa Bay's offseason workout program. He will have the opportunity to compete for a backup role at outside linebacker.

5. He was highly touted out of high school.