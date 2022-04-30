Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Five Things to Know About Bucs Draft Picks Ko Kieft and Andre Anthony

Get to know the Bucs’ 218th and 248th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Apr 30, 2022 at 07:10 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5ThingsToKnow_16x9 (1)

Ko Kieft

1. He does the dirty work in the trenches.

In the duration of Kieft's five-year collegiate career at Minnesota, he accumulated only 12 receptions for 166 receiving yards. His value comes at the line of scrimmage doing the dirty work. In 2021, Kieft paved the way and blocked for an offense that totaled 4,681 yards. Whether it is second level run blocking or pass protection, Kieft takes pride in creating a clean pocket for the quarterback and seams for running backs. He will add depth to the Bucs' tight end room featuring Cameron Brate, Codey McElroy and Cade Cotton (Rob Gronkowski has not yet been re-signed). He could provide flexibility in jumbo packages, where the Bucs traditionally bring in additional linemen to max-protect.

2. He played multiple positions in high school

While attending Sioux Center High School, Kieft played linebacker and quarterback for the Warriors. As a senior, he accumulated 112 passes for 1,937 yards and 19 touchdowns to boost the team's aerial attack. At linebacker, he totaled 50.5 tackles, including 7.0 tackles-for-loss and three sacks. Each role provided Kieft with a unique perspective and broad lens of the game. Coming out of high school, he was graded as a three-star prospect by ESPN.

3. He has a wrestling background.

Kieft lettered in wrestling while at Sioux Center High School. Anytime 'wrestling' is accompanied by a player's prior resumé – specifically relating to offensive line play – it grabs a scout's attention. Wrestling correlates with the game of football in terms of pad level (where to place hands inside or outside). The experience teaches leverage and balance, the attributes that are essential to excel as a player in the trenches. Kieft has been an in-line blocker for most of his college career, tasked with blitz pickups and stopping the opponent's fifth rusher.

Andre Anthony

4. He was derailed by injury in 2021.

In 2021 during Anthony's graduate senior season with the Tigers, a season-ending knee injury hindered an otherwise standout campaign. In three games played prior to the injury, Anthony ranked among the nation's leaders in tackles for loss (4.0) and sacks (3.5). In the brief sample size that year, he also put up eight tackles for good measure and returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown against Central Michigan. The injury only fueled his hunger to continue the work he began in 2021 for an NFL franchise. The Bucs' vice president of player personnel, John Spytek, described the "great job" he did with rehabilitation work to get his body right and Anthony confirmed he will be clear to join Tampa Bay's offseason workout program. He will have the opportunity to compete for a backup role at outside linebacker.

5. He was highly touted out of high school.

Coming out of Edna Karr High School, Anthony was a highly sought-after commodity. According to 247Sports, he was ranked as the 15th best weak-side defensive end and the 12th best player in the state of Louisiana. Before transferring to Edna-Karr, Anthony attended Miller-McCoy Academy, where he led the team to two straight District 10-3A titles. During his senior campaign, he posted 56 tackles and eight sacks which poised the team for the 2015 4A State Championship Game.

Related Content

news

2022 Draft Wrap: Bucs Could Get Immediate Impact from Rookie Class

Despite starting the weekend with a roster featuring few glaring holes, the Buccaneers shaped a draft class that could help immediately in the pursuit of another championship but will also factor largely into the team's future

news

Logan Hall Selection Adds Juice to Bucs' Defensive Front

The Buccaneers will ask DL Logan Hall, their first pick in the 2022 draft, to work primarily at the three-technique position but the former Houston standout has the versatility to thrive in Todd Bowles' multiple schemes

news

New Buc Luke Goedeke Adds Competition at Left Guard

The Buccaneers traded up to grab Central Michigan lineman Luke Goedeke, who will join the competition to replace retired left guard Ali Marpet

news

Rachaad White is 'Smooth Slasher' with Pass-Catching Prowess

Arizona State RB Rachaad White, the Buccaneers' third-round pick on Friday night, could find an early role in the backfield due to his skill in the passing game, but he also has three-down potential as a runner

news

Bucs Trade Back In for Speedy CB Zyon McCollum

Tampa Bay sent a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars to get back into the fifth round of the 2022 draft on Saturday and select Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum, who has an impressive size-speed-length profile

news

New Bucs TE Cade Otton Has Skills to Contribute in Multiple Ways

Former Washington tight end Cade Otton, picked first in the fourth round to kick off the final day of the 2022 draft, has the tools and attitude to excel as a blocker but can also handle the two-way demands of a difficult position

news

Rookie Punter Jake Camarda Has 'Easy Power,' Two-Phase Value

George P Jake Camarda, chosen 133rd overall by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the draft, generates long punts with ease and also excels on kickoffs

news

Buccaneers Select Andre Anthony with the 248th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay rounded out their 2022 NFL Draft class selecting Andre Anthony

news

Buccaneers Select Ko Kieft with the 218th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay traded up to select tight end Ko Kieft in the sixth round

news

Five Things to Know About Bucs Fifth Round Pick Zyon McCollum

Get to know the Bucs' 157th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Five Things to Know About Bucs Fourth Round Picks Cade Otton and Jake Camarda

Get to know the Bucs' 106th and 133rd overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising