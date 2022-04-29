Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add Valuable Draft Capital with Trade Out of First Round

The Buccaneers will be on the clock to start Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft after a last-minute trade with Jacksonville to move out of the first round and add two valuable Day Three selections

Apr 28, 2022 at 11:12 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Trade_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waited nearly three hours for their chance to pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night…and then didn't pick anyone at all.

At the last minute, after going on the clock with the 27th pick of the first round, the Buccaneers swung a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, trading that selection for picks number 33, 106 and 180. The 33rd pick is the first selection in the second round, which means Tampa Bay will start Friday night as the first team on the clock.

The Buccaneers are now at the top of the fourth and sixth rounds, as well, as Jacksonville sent those selections over in the deal. The fourth round is where the third day of the draft begins, meaning that Tampa Bay will also be first in line when picks resume on Saturday, barring additional trades.

This marks the first time since 1998 that the Buccaneers have began the draft with a pick in the first round but then traded out of the round completely. Tampa Bay was originally set to pick 23rd in that draft but traded down with the Oakland Raiders to number 34 early in the second round and added number 59 later in that same frame. After a subsequent trade back up in the second round, the Buccaneers ended up with wide receiver Jacquez Green and cornerback Brian Kelly.

The move down of six spots likely indicates that the Buccaneers still had multiple prospects they were comfortable with at the 27th spot. The Tampa Bay-Jacksonville swap was the ninth trade of what proved to be a completely unpredictable first round on Thursday evening.

Tampa Bay's trade back helps fill in the gaps in a draft that was previously light on Day Three picks. The Buccaneers sent a fifth-round pick to New England earlier in the offseason for guard Shaq Mason, helping to fill a hole created by the surprise retirement of Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet. Tampa Bay was already without its sixth-round pick due to a deadline deal with the Jets for defensive lineman Steve McLendon in 2020. The Buccaneers now have two fourth-round selections, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Updated 2022 Draft Picks After Thursday's Trade

The Buccaneers will kick off Round Two of the 2022 Draft after striking a trade with the Jaguars to move out of the first round

news

Two For Two: Five Possible Targets for the Bucs' Pair of Second-Round Picks

The Buccaneers now have two picks to exercise in the second round on Friday night and a number of directions in which they could go, including edge rusher, defensive line and running back

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

The NFL Draft is just days away, and pundits are making their final submissions for who they believe the Buccaneers will choose. Many think the Bucs may add to their young secondary in the first round.

news

What Would a First-Round Trade Cost/Earn the Bucs?

We use draft history to get an idea of what trading up or down from the 27th spot in this year's proceedings could either cost the Buccaneers or add to their overall assets

news

Jason Licht on the Draft: We Have to Trust Our Board

The Buccaneers may have a few more soft spots on the depth chart than they did heading into the draft a year ago, but GM Jason Licht knows that focusing too much on any given need can end up being a trap

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0

With just over a week until the NFL Draft, most pundits believe the Buccaneers will choose to add a difference maker in the trenches, but there is a split as to whether it will be on offense or defense.

news

Buccaneers.com 2022 Mock Draft 9.0: Changeup Edition

This particular mock draft has an unusual set of rules: Each team is barred from drafting any player that it has taken in any of our previous mock efforts, which led to a shakeup in the top 10 and some talented prospects falling down the board

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

The NFL Draft is just three weeks away and draft experts are split on who the Bucs will pick at number 27

news

Buccaneers.com 2022 Mock Draft 8.0

Offensive tackles and edge rushers are dominating the top of the draft, which helps keep a coveted player for the Buccaneers on the board later in the first round

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

As free agency wraps up, all eyes turn to the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Bucs Head into 2022 Draft with Six Picks

The addition of compensatory selections and the trade for Shaq Mason leave the Buccaneers with six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including their own in each of the first four rounds

Advertising