Bucs Announce 2021 Offseason Practice Schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers first practice since Super Bowl LV will take place on Friday, May 14, though it won't include any of the players who participated in that game.

The Buccaneers revealed their 2021 offseason training schedule on Thursday and it begins with a two-day rookie mini-camp on May 14-15. That will be the first on-field action at team headquarters for the team's 2021 draft picks, including outside linebacker Joe Tryon and quarterback Kyle Trask.

Those rookies will be available for interviews conducted via Zoom in the early afternoon each day, and Buccaneers.com will carry those sessions live and post the recordings afterward.

The Buccaneers will also hold a series of nine Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices between May 25 and June 17. These practices are available for all players on the roster and attendance for all of them is voluntary.

As usual, there is also one three-day mandatory mini-camp on the schedule, set for Monday, June 7 through Wednesday June 9. Here is the entire offseason practice schedule: