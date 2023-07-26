Bucs Anticipating Third-Year Leap from Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have used their top pick in each of the last three drafts to add players they think can help them get the quarterback on the ground. All three – outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (32nd pick in 2021), Logan Hall (33rd pick in 2022) and Calijah Kancey (19th pick in 2023) – are expected to fill crucial roles on the front seven this season, most likely as starters.

The Buccaneers are very excited about the interior pressure they expect to get from the lightning-quick Kancey and think Hall is ready for a much bigger role in his sophomore season after adding mass and strength in his first full NFL offseason. However, given their underwhelming sack totals from the edges last year, the Bucs may need a breakout from Tryon-Shoyinka most of all.

General Manager Jason Licht is anticipating exactly that in 2023.

"Joe has had some flashes, he's had some good games, he's shown us why we took him in the first round, but he does need to take a step up," said Licht. "He needs to step it up this year and we're confident that he will."