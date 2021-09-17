End of Week Brings Good and Bad News on Bucs' Corners

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Sean Murphy-Bunting for a still-undetermined amount of time, but the third-year cornerback has a chance to return to action during the 2021 season.

That was the good news on Friday regarding the Buccaneers' starting cornerbacks. However, a second issue arose regarding that position when Carlton Davis was added to the injury report with a hamstring ailment and listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

"Yeah, right now [we] do not think we need surgery, and it's going to be anybody's guess as far as how long," said Arians regarding Murphy-Bunting and the prognosis for his return. "But there's not going to be any surgery involved – we hope we can get him back some time."

Murphy-Bunting started the season opener against Dallas and played a dual role that had him move into the slot in sub packages. However, he suffered a dislocated elbow late in the first quarter and did not return to the game. Murphy-Bunting also played in all 20 games with 17 starts in 2020 and he set a franchise record in the playoffs by intercepting a pass in three consecutive games.

When Murphy-Bunting left the Dallas game, fellow third-year player Jamel Dean took over as the full-time outside corner opposite Davis, with Ross Cockrell stepping into the slot corner role. That would likely be Plan A against the Falcons, as well, but the Bucs will have to adjust if Davis is also sidelined by his injury. Dee Delaney is the fourth cornerback on the active roster and there are two more, Herb Miller and the recently-signed Pierre Desir, on the practice squad. The team has the option of elevating up to two players from the practice squad to be eligible to play in Sunday's game.

While the cornerback position is possibly in flux, the Bucs are getting back to full strength at safety with starter Jordan Whitehead set to return to action on Sunday. He missed the opening game and much of training camp with a hamstring injury. As Whitehead noted, several of the Buccaneers' defensive backs offer positional flexibility that could be an asset this weekend, including Cockrell and safeties Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Mike Edwards.

"It's a week-to-week thing," he said. "We've been in positions like this before. The next guy steps up. We've got a lot of versatile players and a lot of players who can do a lot of things and that we know are going to make plays. We've got a lot of guys and I really think anybody from Antoine [to] Mike [to] Ross could play nickel. Antoine was there a little bit last year, then Mike goes to safety and a lot of different things. We'll be ready. Everybody knows, like I said before, there is only one Sean, but we've got a lot of great players on this team and they will do anything they're asked to do."