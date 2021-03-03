Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #8: Turning to Ryan Succop

On the first day of September, at the beginning of the last week of camp, the Buccaneers signed the veteran Succop, who had been released by Tennessee back in March. Succop had a good track record of reliability over 11 seasons with the Chiefs and Titans but had struggled through a knee injury the previous year. In between two stints on injured reserve, Succop tried to make it work in the second half of the 2019 season but made only one of six attempts before being shut down again.

Succop used the 2020 offseason to get his knee back into shape and the Bucs gave him a tryout in late August. Satisfied that he was back to his old form, the Buccaneers then signed him to set up a very brief one-week competition with Gay. Succop looked good in his few practices at the AdventHealth Training Center and the team chose to go with what they felt was the surer option.

Would the Buccaneers have stuck with their 2019 draft pick a little longer if they hadn't gone all-in with essentially all of their other roster moves leading up to the 2020 season? It's possible. As it turned out, however, the decision to go with Succop proved to be a very good one, and Gay even found a new NFL home and a run of success with the Los Angeles Rams.

Succop was exactly what the Buccaneers wanted: near perfection on the kicks coaches expect to be made automatically, and the clarity that brings to a coach making decisions on the sideline. Including the playoffs, Succop made all 26 of his field goal attempts from inside 40 yards. He was eight of 10 between 40 and 49 yards. Succop's first attempt as a Buccaneer was a 54-yarder that was blocked in the season opener at New Orleans, but he soon began a streak of 21 straight successful field goal tries from Weeks Four through 15.

Succop also finished the season making 11 field goals in a row, including all nine of his tries in the postseason. During the eight-game winning streak that took the Bucs from 7-5 to the Super Bowl championship, the veteran kicker only missed once. He would finish the season with a stellar 36-of-39 mark in field goal attempts, the playoffs included.

Knowing that many NFL games are decided by a single score and that one loss can potentially be the difference between making the playoffs and sitting at home, the Bucs didn't want to take the chance that a missed field goal in a key moment would undo all the other roster work they had done. As it turned out, Tampa Bay actually finished 1-3 in games decided by three points or less in 2020, but Succop made all 10 of his field goal attempts in those four games. He was also four-for-four in an eight-point win over Washington in the Wild Card round and three-for-three in the Divisional round victory at New Orleans.