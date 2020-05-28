Recent Drafts Give Bucs' Defense Strength Up the Middle

Vea's usage kicked up significantly over the last month of 2018, as did his production, and that carried over into 2019. The agile 350-pounder played in every game and averaged about 50 snaps a game, taking part in almost exactly two-thirds of the team's defensive plays. His pairing with Ndamukong Suh in the middle of an active Bucs' defensive front was the key factor in Tampa Bay fielding the NFL's top-ranked run defense. Vea also showed the ability to penetrate the backfield, recording 2.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits and attracting blockers to free up the team's dominant edge rushers. By the time his sophomore season was winding down, some national analysts were starting to call him one of the most underrated players in the league.

The Buccaneers re-signed Suh in March and still have Will Gholston and Rakeem Nunez-Roches to help in the middle, along with fifth-round pick Khalil Davis, but that won't stop them from featuring their rising-star lineman even more in 2020.

"Vita, depending on the game plan, he'll play a lot more this year," said Bowles during a Thursday videoconference. "Obviously he played a lot last year, too. Sometimes drives linger on and you want to give guys a break, but we don't have a play count this early."

History essentially repeated itself last fall when White also sustained an injury in the early going. Though he did make it through training camp unscathed, the rookie linebacker hurt his knee just a few snaps into the Bucs' Week Two game at Carolina. White essentially missed a month and, like Vea the year before, needed some time to get fully back into stride, both physically and mentally.

Also like Vea, White began to show the potential for dominant play as his rookie season progressed. He finished with 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, two of which he returned for touchdowns. White hit his stride so well, in fact, that he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in both November and December.

Bowles thinks White can do much more in his second season given a chance to play an unbroken season and continue to absorb the defense without interruption.

"For me, the biggest thing about Devin – obviously he got injured [early in 2019] – is for him to stay healthy, number one, this year going in, and mentally getting a better grasp just like the other rookies did," said Bowles. "[He'll have] a better grasp of the system going in to take command of the defense.