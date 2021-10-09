Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rashard Robinson, Codey McElroy Elevated Again

While dealing with a rash of injuries in the secondary, the Buccaneers have used their Week Five practice squad protections on DBs Rashard Robinson and Troy Warner, as well as K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy

Oct 09, 2021 at 04:00 PM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the same stress points on their depth chart that they did last weekend, and they have responded by elevating the same two players from the practice squad for their game on Sunday. Tight end Codey McElroy and cornerback Rashard Robinson got the temporary bump up to the active roster for the second week in a row.

Tampa Bay's health problems at cornerback have only escalated since last week, as starter Carlton Davis joined Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve on Thursday. Jamel Dean might be able to return to action on Sunday after missing one game with a knee injury, but he was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Robinson has played in the last two games after elevations, though so far only on special teams.

McElroy gives the Buccaneers a third healthy tight end while Rob Gronkowski is sidelined by fractured ribs. With Gronkowski out last Sunday, McElroy logged four snaps each on offense and special teams and was targeted once by Tom Brady in the end zone.

Robinson joined the Buccaneers' practice squad on September 21. Prior to coming to Tampa, Robinson spent the 2021 offseason with the Dallas Cowboys but was waived in mid-July. He has plenty of NFL experience, having appeared in 42 regular-season games with 18 starters for the Cowboys, Jets and 49ers.

McElroy has been with the Buccaneers for much of the last three seasons after originally signing to the practice squad in October of 2019. Most of that time has been spent on the practice squad but he was promoted to the active roster for the final two weeks of 2019, getting into one game and catching a 30-yard pass on his only target. He has also spent time with the Rams and Cowboys.

After the game, Robinson and McElroy will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

