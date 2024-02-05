In-House Candidate Keith Tandy Interviews for Special Teams Coordinator | Updates

February 2 Updates

The Buccaneers have begun their search for a new special teams coordinator following the retirement of Keith Armstrong. On Friday, the team conducted an in-person interview with Thomas McGaughey, who spent the last six seasons in the same position with the New York Giants. McGaughey was originally hired by the Giants in 2018 as part of Head Coach Pat Shurmur's staff but was later retained by both Joe Judge in 2020 and Brian Daboll in 2022.

During his most recent tenure with the Giants, the team ranked sixth in the NFL in field goal percentage (87.1%), fifth in opponent kickoff return average (21.2) and ninth in opponent punt return average (7.8). McGaughey also served as the Giants' assistant special teams coordinator from 2007-10.

Overall, McGaughey has 17 years of NFL coaching experience, including stints with Kansas City (2002)Denver (2005-06), the New York Jets (2014), San Francisco (2015) and Carolina (2016-17). He has held a corrdinator position for the last 10 years. McGaughey played defensive back at the University of Houston and spent time with the Bengals and Eagles in 1996-97. He also played for the Barcelona Dragons of NFL Europe. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 1998 and later returned to Houston to coach special teams and cornerbacks in 2003 and 2004. He also had a stint (2011-13) as LSU's special teams coordinator.