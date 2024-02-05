In-House Candidate Keith Tandy Interviews for Special Teams Coordinator | Updates

February 5 Updates
The Buccaneers could look to fill their new opening at special teams coordinator from within.
On Monday, the Buccaneers confirmed that the team had interviewed Keith Tandy for the position, as the process to replace the retiring Keith Armstrong continues. Tandy has spent the last four seasons (2020-03) working with Armstrong as a defensive/special teams assistant.
The Buccaneers have now interviewed three people for the job, including external candidates Craig Aukerman and Thomas McGaughey. Aukerman spent most of the last six seasons as the Titans' special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, while McGaughey previously held the same position for the Giants (2018-23), the Panthers (2016-17), the 49ers (2015) and the Jets (2014).
Tandy began his NFL coaching career in 2020 in Tampa, the same place he kicked off his NFL playing career as a sixth-round draft pick in 2012. A safety and a special teams ace, Tandy played the first six of his seven seasons with the Buccaneers before finishing with six games with the Falcons in 2018. He spent one year coaching high school football before returning to the Buccaneers.
In 2023, the Buccaneers' special teams units finished fourth in average kickoff return yards allowed (18.9), tied for sixth in field goal percentage (93.5%) and fourth in gross punting average (50.1).
As a player, Tandy was known for his cerebral approach and for making the most of his opportunities. Though he started only 15 games during his six seasons with the Buccaneers, he recorded eight interceptions, the most by any Tampa Bay defensive back in that span.
The Buccaneers have interviewed a second candidate for their opening at special teams coordinator, speaking with former Titans assistant Craig Aukerman at the AdventHealth Training Center. Aukerman is the second candidate to emerge for the position following the retirement of long-time special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong. The Bucs also interviewed former Giants Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey last Friday.
Aukerman spent most of the last six seasons as the Tennessee Titans' special teams coordinator before the team made a change at the position last December. During that time period, the Titans ranked first in the NFL with a gross punting average of 48.2 yards and fourth with a net average of 41.9 yards. Punter Brett Kern made two Pro Bowl appearances under Aukerman's tutelage and punter Ryan Stonehouse was a second-team Associated Press All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2022.
Aukerman had two stints on the Titans' staff, first working as an assistant special teams coordinator under head coaches Mike Munchak, Ken Whisenhunt and Mike Mularkey from 2013-15. After spending one season as the Chargers' special teams coordinator, Aukerman returned to his assistant coordinator post in Tennessee in 2017. When Mike Vrabel took over as the Titans' head coach in 2018 he promoted Aukerman to the coordinator position.
Aukerman began his NFL career in 2010 as a defensive assistant in Denver, then spent the following two seasons in Jacksonville as a defensive assistant and an assistant special teams coordinator. Prior to joining the Broncos he coached for 10 years on the collegiate level, beginning at his alma mater of Findley in 2000 and eventually moving on to Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky and Kent State.
February 2 Updates
The Buccaneers have begun their search for a new special teams coordinator following the retirement of Keith Armstrong. On Friday, the team conducted an in-person interview with Thomas McGaughey, who spent the last six seasons in the same position with the New York Giants. McGaughey was originally hired by the Giants in 2018 as part of Head Coach Pat Shurmur's staff but was later retained by both Joe Judge in 2020 and Brian Daboll in 2022.
During his most recent tenure with the Giants, the team ranked sixth in the NFL in field goal percentage (87.1%), fifth in opponent kickoff return average (21.2) and ninth in opponent punt return average (7.8). McGaughey also served as the Giants' assistant special teams coordinator from 2007-10.
Overall, McGaughey has 17 years of NFL coaching experience, including stints with Kansas City (2002)Denver (2005-06), the New York Jets (2014), San Francisco (2015) and Carolina (2016-17). He has held a corrdinator position for the last 10 years. McGaughey played defensive back at the University of Houston and spent time with the Bengals and Eagles in 1996-97. He also played for the Barcelona Dragons of NFL Europe. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 1998 and later returned to Houston to coach special teams and cornerbacks in 2003 and 2004. He also had a stint (2011-13) as LSU's special teams coordinator.
Armstrong retired after 30 seasons of coaching in the NFL, the last five in Tampa. The Buccaneers will now have two new coordinators in 2024 as they are also seeking to replace Dave Canales, who left for the head coaching job in Carolina.