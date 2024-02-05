 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In-House Candidate Keith Tandy Interviews for Special Teams Coordinator | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Feb 05, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Tandy

Keith Tandy

Defensive/Special Teams Assistant

February 5 Updates

The Buccaneers could look to fill their new opening at special teams coordinator from within.

On Monday, the Buccaneers confirmed that the team had interviewed Keith Tandy for the position, as the process to replace the retiring Keith Armstrong continues. Tandy has spent the last four seasons (2020-03) working with Armstrong as a defensive/special teams assistant.

The Buccaneers have now interviewed three people for the job, including external candidates Craig Aukerman and Thomas McGaughey. Aukerman spent most of the last six seasons as the Titans' special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, while McGaughey previously held the same position for the Giants (2018-23), the Panthers (2016-17), the 49ers (2015) and the Jets (2014).

Tandy began his NFL coaching career in 2020 in Tampa, the same place he kicked off his NFL playing career as a sixth-round draft pick in 2012. A safety and a special teams ace, Tandy played the first six of his seven seasons with the Buccaneers before finishing with six games with the Falcons in 2018. He spent one year coaching high school football before returning to the Buccaneers.

In 2023, the Buccaneers' special teams units finished fourth in average kickoff return yards allowed (18.9), tied for sixth in field goal percentage (93.5%) and fourth in gross punting average (50.1).

As a player, Tandy was known for his cerebral approach and for making the most of his opportunities. Though he started only 15 games during his six seasons with the Buccaneers, he recorded eight interceptions, the most by any Tampa Bay defensive back in that span.

CLICK HERE to read Tandy's 2023 Buccaneers bio.

99-football.jpg

February 5 Updates

The Buccaneers have interviewed a second candidate for their opening at special teams coordinator, speaking with former Titans assistant Craig Aukerman at the AdventHealth Training Center. Aukerman is the second candidate to emerge for the position following the retirement of long-time special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong. The Bucs also interviewed former Giants Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey last Friday.

Aukerman spent most of the last six seasons as the Tennessee Titans' special teams coordinator before the team made a change at the position last December. During that time period, the Titans ranked first in the NFL with a gross punting average of 48.2 yards and fourth with a net average of 41.9 yards. Punter Brett Kern made two Pro Bowl appearances under Aukerman's tutelage and punter Ryan Stonehouse was a second-team Associated Press All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2022.

Aukerman had two stints on the Titans' staff, first working as an assistant special teams coordinator under head coaches Mike Munchak, Ken Whisenhunt and Mike Mularkey from 2013-15. After spending one season as the Chargers' special teams coordinator, Aukerman returned to his assistant coordinator post in Tennessee in 2017. When Mike Vrabel took over as the Titans' head coach in 2018 he promoted Aukerman to the coordinator position.

Aukerman began his NFL career in 2010 as a defensive assistant in Denver, then spent the following two seasons in Jacksonville as a defensive assistant and an assistant special teams coordinator. Prior to joining the Broncos he coached for 10 years on the collegiate level, beginning at his alma mater of Findley in 2000 and eventually moving on to Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky and Kent State.

CLICK HERE for more on Coach Armstrong's retirement.

A goalpost at Raymond James Stadium

February 2 Updates

The Buccaneers have begun their search for a new special teams coordinator following the retirement of Keith Armstrong. On Friday, the team conducted an in-person interview with Thomas McGaughey, who spent the last six seasons in the same position with the New York Giants. McGaughey was originally hired by the Giants in 2018 as part of Head Coach Pat Shurmur's staff but was later retained by both Joe Judge in 2020 and Brian Daboll in 2022.

During his most recent tenure with the Giants, the team ranked sixth in the NFL in field goal percentage (87.1%), fifth in opponent kickoff return average (21.2) and ninth in opponent punt return average (7.8). McGaughey also served as the Giants' assistant special teams coordinator from 2007-10.

Overall, McGaughey has 17 years of NFL coaching experience, including stints with Kansas City (2002)Denver (2005-06), the New York Jets (2014), San Francisco (2015) and Carolina (2016-17). He has held a corrdinator position for the last 10 years. McGaughey played defensive back at the University of Houston and spent time with the Bengals and Eagles in 1996-97. He also played for the Barcelona Dragons of NFL Europe. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 1998 and later returned to Houston to coach special teams and cornerbacks in 2003 and 2004. He also had a stint (2011-13) as LSU's special teams coordinator.

Armstrong retired after 30 seasons of coaching in the NFL, the last five in Tampa. The Buccaneers will now have two new coordinators in 2024 as they are also seeking to replace Dave Canales, who left for the head coaching job in Carolina.

Related Content

news

January 2024 | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024
news

Updates: December 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023
news

Updates: November 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023
news

Updates: October 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in October 2023
news

Updates: September 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in September 2023
news

Updates: Preseason 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the end of Summer, Training Camp & the Preseason
news

Updates: June 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of June
news

Updates: May 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of May
news

Updates: April 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April
news

Updates: March 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of March
news

Updates: February 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of February 2023

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield's Top Plays from MVP Performance at 2024 Pro Bowl

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's best plays from his MVP performance at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Bucs' Keith Armstrong Retires After 30 Years in NFL

Keith Armstrong, whose NFL coaching career spanned three decades including the last five seasons in Tampa Bay, has elected to retire, meaning the Bucs will have two new coordinators in 2024

Buccaneers 2023 MVP | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Valuable Player in 2023

In-House Candidate Keith Tandy Interviews for Special Teams Coordinator | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying

Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs Highlight 2024 Pro Bowl Games 

Recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games featuring Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield and left tackle Tristan Wirfs

Bucs, Liam Coen Agree to Terms on Contract for Offensive Coordinator Job

After a thorough search, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with former Rams and Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to fill the same opening on their staff following the departure of Dave Canales

2024 State of the Bucs: Offensive Line 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with the offensive line

Pro Bowl Highlights | NFC Wins 64-59

View the best plays from Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB & 2024 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP Baker Mayfield along with the rest of the NFC squad at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida.

Baker Mayfield Zips Ball to Jahmyr Gibbs For Another TD | Pro Bowl Highlights

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield finds NFC RB Jahmyr Gibbs for an impressive touchdown in the fourth quarter during the flag football event at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Baker Mayfield Dots Sam LaPorta for 45-Yard Catch and Run | Pro Bowl Highlights

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield feeds NFC TE Sam LaPorta for a long gain during the fourth quarter of the flag football event at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Baker Mayfield Finds CeeDee Lamb to Take the Lead! | Pro Bowl Highlights

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield locates NFC WR CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown in the third quarter of the flag football event at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Tristan Wirfs Leads the NFC to Victory in the 'Move the Chains' Contest | Pro Bowl Highlights

Watch Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs & the NFC take on the AFC during the "Move The Chains" contest between the first and second quarter of the flag football event at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

5 Things to Know About Bucs New Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen

University of Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen will join Todd Bowles' coaching staff in the same capacity. Here are five things to know about the Bucs' new offensive mind

Photos: Bucs at 2024 Pro Bowl Practice | Day 2

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pro Bowlers from practice on February 3, 2024.

Tristan Wirfs Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl Practice

Tackle Tristan Wirfs was mic'd up during 2024 Pro Bowl practice in Orlando, Florida.

Ryan Jensen Hangs Up Cleats 

Ryan Jensen announces retirement after career spanning 11 years in the NFL

Baker Mayfield Wins the Precision Passing Challenge at the 2024 Pro Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield defeats Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to win the Precision Passing challenge during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida.

Photos: Bucs at 2024 Pro Bowl Practice | Day 1

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pro Bowlers from practice on February 2, 2024.

All-Stars and Big Plays | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Pro Bowl, the team's best touchdowns of the 2023 season, Creamsicle games and more
Advertising