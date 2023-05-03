Updates: Rookie LB SirVocea Dennis Plays 'Above the Neck'

May 3 Updates

Last season, the Buccaneers' substitution pattern for their inside linebacker group was very simple: Lavonte David and Devin White never came off the field, and nobody else at that position ever went on it.

White played 1,145 snaps of defense in 2022, the playoff game included, and David played 1,144. The five other off-ball linebackers who were rostered at one point or another combined to play 93 defensive snaps, and 90 of them came in Week 18 when the Bucs rested most of their starters in Atlanta.

Since White arrived as the fifth-overall pick in the 2019 draft, the middle of the Bucs' defense has been exclusively the David-White show. Unless either one was unavailable due to injury, which has been a relatively rare occurrence for both, those two took all the ILB snaps. When the Bucs went to various sub packages, it was corners or linemen who came and went. There were virtually no snaps with a third off-ball linebacker involved, aside from a couple goal-line jumbo packages.

It's possible that could change in 2023 with the arrival of fifth-round draft pick SirVocea Dennis, the former Pitt star. On Wednesday Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote was asked if the coaches might be devising some schemes to get him on the field along with David and White. His answer – "We're not going to do that" – was followed with a knowing wink at those in attendance.

Foote is definitely glad the Bucs landed Dennis in the draft, at a spot he thought it wasn't likely to happen.

"I was pleased," said Foote. "I was surprised we got him in the fifth round. Like every year, I was surprised [about] the other linebackers that were picked before him, but good for us. He's a smart guy. When you watch him on film you can tell he plays above the neck. He's a good athlete, he's savvy. He plays the game like it should be played. He can blitz – he's got some ability. He can wear a lot of hats for us and [I] was definitely excited about getting him."

If Dennis is involved involved in some new personnel groupings, it could be to use him to get after the passer. He had 7.0 sacks for the Panthers last year and a total of 15.0 over the last three seasons.