Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers’ community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league’s expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 

Dec 22, 2023 at 06:02 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bri's Blitz DEc 22

Offensive Line Lights up Christmas

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line surprised children with gifts and a shopping spree as part of the annual 'O-Line Lights Up Christmas' event. A record 70 children selected by Heart Gallery of Tampa joined the Buccaneers for an evening of shopping, food and fun. Monday's event was made possible through donations from the Bucs' offensive line: Silas Dzansi, Matt Feiler, Luke Goedeke, Luke Haggard, Robert Hainsey, Ryan Jensen, Nick Leverett, Cody Mauch, Logan Stenberg, Aaron Stinnie, Justin Skule, Brandon Walton and Tristan Wirfs. In addition to the players' donations, Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin and Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert contributed to Monday's shopping spree, as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation. Each child in attendance received a $400 shopping spree as well as a $100 Nike gift card among various other gifts.

Habitat Hillsborough Home Dedication Day

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough saw their partnership efforts, "Holiday Home Build with the Bucs", come to fruition as they handed over keys to the four families that will inhabit the homes that they worked on over the course of the previous month. During that four-week span, Bucs' players and staff put in volunteer hours at the homes, installing windows and doors and priming the houses. Prior to the project's start, over 90% of the Bucs' roster donated funds towards the construction of a home for a family in need, with the Buccaneers organization matching their contributions to fund the construction of two Habitat homes in the Temple Terrace community.

From donations from the Buccaneers fanbase, coined "The Krewe", as well as comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, the impact has doubled and now the build of four homes along Overlook Drive has been funded. The project was part of the player-led Bucs' Youth Leadership Program, with 25 students from Young Middle Magnet School and Webb Middle School volunteering at the homes as well. The Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program is part of the team's Social Justice Initiative, a player-led program created in 2018 with a $1,000,000 commitment by the Glazer family to advocate for racial/social equality.

 NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation

The National Football League and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) announced the inaugural "NFL Latino Youth Honors," recognizing outstanding high school tackle and flag football athletes from around the country for academic and athletic excellence. Eight of those student-athletes were announced as finalists, representing each of the eight league divisions.

This year's program is focused on honoring exemplary Latino youth football players. This initiative celebrates high school seniors from across NFL club markets who excel in the classroom, as well as on the football field.

"The NFL is proud to again join forces with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation in the launch of this year's 'NFL Latino Youth Honors,' where Latino students and their inspiring stories will motivate the next generation of fans and athletes of this great sport," said Marissa Solis, NFL Senior VP/Global Brand & Consumer Marketing. "This initiative underscores the league's commitment to fostering excellence, nurturing the next generation of football players and fans, and recognizing the outstanding contributions of Latino youth within the NFL community and beyond." 

Earlier this season, all 32 NFL teams were invited to submit outstanding student-athletes to be considered for this year's program. As part of the selection process and after receiving hundreds of applications between August and October, a total of two students (one male and one female) were identified and nominated by many of the league's clubs. The selection criteria for the "NFL Latino Youth Honors" program included:

  • Being a Latino/Hispanic High School Senior.
  • A flag or tackle football player.
  • Based in or near the 32 NFL team markets.
  • Be in good academic standing (minimum GPA 3.0).
  • Must demonstrate commitment to his/her community.
  • Verifiable football stats (season and career), with designation of tackle or flag

This selection process led to 56 student-athletes being nominated for the 2023 NFL Latino Youth Honors, many of whom were honored and celebrated locally during Latin Heritage Month events held by their nominating teams.

The eight finalists will each receive a grant award that can be used for college and are set to participate in a variety of special events taking place in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII Week, presented by Nationwide. Activities will be centered around providing mentorship, guidance and resources to pursue careers in professional sports. During that week, the NFL and HHF will announce the national winner, with the recipient receiving an invitation to HHF's National Youth Awards ceremony in 2024. Gabriela Ruiz was nominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In her two years as a standout WR/DB on the Plant City High School varsity team, Ruiz achieved 86 flag pulls, 8 interceptions on defense and 13 receptions for 126 yards on offense. As a first-generation American, Ruiz exemplifies hard work and determination, pushing herself to excel both academically and athletically.

Related Content

news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual "Passing the Joy" community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay
news

RB Rachaad White Advocates for SMA in Annual My Cause My Cleats Campaign | Brianna's Blitz

In the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, running back Rachaad White represents Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to raise awareness 
news

Calijah Kancey Wins Defensive Rookie of the Month, Mike Evans is a Red Zone Menace | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup against the Panthers
news

Chris Godwin's Routine Meditation Fosters Production and Mental Fortitude in Year Seven | Brianna's Blitz 

In Year Seven, Chris Godwin opened up about his route visualization and attention to detail pregame. His routine has spurred consistency between the hashes
news

Rachaad White Owns the Screen Game, Tristan Wirfs Dubs 49ers' Trent Williams the 'Best in the NFL' | Brianna's Blitz

A look at the top quotes from the previous week heading into the Buccaneers' Week 11 matchup with the 49ers
news

Bucs Launched 2023-24 Player-Led Youth Leadership Program on Monday | Brianna's Blitz 

In coordination with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Safe & Sound Hillsborough and Habitat for Humanity, the Buccaneers launched a player-led Youth Leadership Program
news

Breaking Barriers: How the Defensive Tackle Position Has Evolved in Pass-Heavy League | Brianna's Blitz 

An overview of how the defensive tackle position has shifted in correlation with modern NFL trends. Plus, Grady Jarrett, Aaron Donald and Ed Oliver shattering stereotypes to pave the way for a new generation of budding stars, including Calijah Kancey
news

Alvin Kamara Returns and Breaking Down the Saints' Defense | Brianna's Blitz

A look at the looming Week Four divisional matchup with the Saints, here are key topics
news

Vita Vea's Interior Penetration, Eagles' Rushing Attack and More | Brianna's Blitz 

With a rearview glance at the previous contest and a look at the looming Week Three prime-time matchup with the Eagles, here are key topics
news

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s  Pass Rush Prowess, Breaking Down Justin Fields' Mobility & More | Brianna's Blitz 

With a rearview glance at the previous contest and a look at the looming Week Two matchup with the Bears, here are key topics
news

Baker Mayfield's Excitement Builds for 2023 Slate, Breaking Down Minnesota's Offensive Weapons & More | Brianna's Blitz 

Looking ahead to the Week One matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, here are key topics from the podium this week
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jaguars in Week 16

The Buccaneers will take on the Jaguars on Christmas Eve as they continue their hunt for the NFC South crown. Here are five players to watch

2023 Game Preview: Jaguars-Buccaneers, Week 16

Raymond James Stadium will be home to a clash between two Florida teams in first place in their division but scratching and clawing to maintain their spot in the playoff hunt

10 Years, 1,000 Yards: Mike Evans Sets the Bar Again | In the Current

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for a playoff push, the team can count on contributors like Mike Evans in the race for the NFC South. It just so happens that the WR rewrites history in the process.

Calijah Kancey Mic'd Up vs. the Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 15 victory against the Green Bay Packers. Watch as the rookie shuts down the run and motivates his team during an impactful win in Green Bay.

Todd Bowles on Playing 'Meaningful' Football in December | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 16 practice. HC Bowles discussed WR Rakim Jarrett's status and his wishes for Christmas.

A Career Year? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Baker Mayfield's best season, Rachaad White's continuing production, fantasy football, roster health and more

Baker Mayfield Sets Record in Lambeau, Bucs Playing Complementary Football | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into QB Baker Mayfield's impressive game vs. Packers, potential matchups vs. Jaguars and keys to victory against Jacksonville.

Week 16 Expert Picks: Jaguars vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Chris Godwin on How Baker Mayfield Changed the Identity of the Bucs' Offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his Week 15 play and how quarterback Baker Mayfield changed the identity of the Bucs' offense.

In Case You Missed It: December 22, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 16 of the 2023 regular season

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Jaguars vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Jaguars vs. Bucs.

Mary Dozier | Goal Getters

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spotlights Mary Dozier as AdventHealth Goal Getters.

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 21: Chris Godwin Downgraded to Non-Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Dave Canales on His Desire to Win, 'I Want to Make Coach Bowles Proud' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 16 practice. OC Canales discussed RB Rachaad White's evolution in the offense, the importance of staying the course and what his relationship with HC Todd Bowles means to him.

Bucs Make a Statement in Green Bay | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Week 15 matchup. The Bucs put the league on notice after a dominating 34-20 win late in the season.

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual "Passing the Joy" community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay

Updates: Vita Vea Gets In Full Practice For First Time in 20 Days

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023
Advertising