Bucs Land Sixth-Round Comp Pick, Draft Order Finalized

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now have one more pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to bolster the roster as they seek a fourth straight NFC South title.

On Friday, the NFL announced that it had awarded a total of 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams based on net losses in free agency in 2023. One of those picks goes to the Buccaneers, who landed the final pick of the sixth round, number 220 overall. The 2024 draft now consists of 257 selections, seven of which belong to the Buccaneers. The entire draft order has now been finalized.

Tampa Bay was awarded a compensatory pick in this year's draft because its losses in unrestricted free agency last year outweighed its gains. Specifically, free agent departures by safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches were factored into the equation, while the only two qualifying additions were defensive lineman Greg Gaines and quarterback Baker Mayfield. Other factors were also involved as compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.