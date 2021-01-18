Bucs Conquer Saints with Takeaways, Head to NFC Title Game

**

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Bucs got the ball first to start the game but failed to pick up a first down. Brady went over the top to Rob Gronkowski deep down the left sideline but the ball was just off the diving tight end's fingertips. On the ensuing punt, return man Deonte Harris bounced off a hit from Jaydon Mickens just as he caught the ball and then found the right sideline for a 54-yard return down to the Bucs' 21-yard line.

White celebrated his return to action with a tackle of Kamara for no gain on the first play but a short pass to Emmanuel Sanders had a personal foul tacked on the end and that made it first and goal at the seven. The Bucs' defense forced the Saints into a third-and-goal and CB Carlton Davis had tight coverage on Thomas, who couldn't stay in bounds on a shallow out just across the line of scrimmage. The Saints settled for Wil Lutz's 23-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead with 4:30 elapsed.

Tampa Bay's second possession went no better, as Brady was sacked by LB Demario Davis on third-and-six, leading to a punt from the 19-yard line. Harris actually took this one all the way to the end zone for an apparent touchdown but most of it was erased by a block-in-the-back penalty. New Orleans ended up with a drive start of their own 30 after the penalty.

A diving pass break-up by CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and another quick tackle by White put the Saints in a quick third-and-11 but Brees fit a 13-yard pass into a well-covered Tre'Quan Smith to keep the drive alive. OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was flagged for tripping Kamara on a run up the middle and Kamara took his next run around left end for 10 yards and a first down at the Bucs' 35. After another first down, the Saints found themselves in a third-and-nine at the Bucs' 24, and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul managed to bat down Brees' third-down pass to force another field goal. Lutz drilled it from 42 yards out for a 6-0 lead.

The Bucs started again at their own 25 and got an eight-yard run by Jones after a first-down incompletion to make it third-and-two. Jones was stopped inches short on third down but the Bucs went for it on fourth down and Brady was able to power for just enough for a first down on a QB sneak up the middle. Fournette came back in to deliver two straight strong runs and a first down, and then Brady went deep down the middle to Evans but Marshon Lattimore was able to bat it away at the last second. Two plays later, on third-and-five after a neutral-zone infraction, Brady threw a quick tunnel screen to Godwin and it was good for a first down at the Saints' 35. The first quarter came to an end on a two-yard Jones run.

The first play of the second period was a sharp 16-yard strike to Brate down to the 17 for a first down. Fournette powered up the middle for six yards and then got three more on second down. Brady tried to get it to Gronkowski at the goal line on third down but S Malcolm Jenkins made a great play to break it up and Ryan Succop came on to hit a 26-yard field goal.

The Saints' next drive started with Kamara powering up the gut for 11 yards. However, two snaps later, Brees was pressured by a White blitz and Murphy-Bunting was able to undercut Thomas and pick the pass off at the Saints' 39. Murphy-Bunting stiff-armed his way out of a Thomas tackle and was able to return it all the way to the three-yard line. The Bucs only needed one play to score from there, with Brady throwing a quick dart to Evans to put the visitors up, 10-6.

The Bucs nearly got a three-and-out on the next Saints drive but a third-down defensive holding call on Murphy-Bunting kept it alive. After a Brees sneak on third-and-one led to another first down at the Saints' 44, New Orleans dug into their bag of tricks to take the lead back on a big play. Winston lined up wide to the right and Kamara took a shotgun snap and then handed it to Sanders, who subsequently flipped it to Winston. Meanwhile, Smith had gotten wide open down the middle and Winston easily hit him for a 56-yard go-ahead score.

Two Jones runs made it third-and-two and Brady tried to hit Brown deep down the right sideline. S Marcus Williams appeared to intercept the pass as he went out of bounds but a review showed that he did not get two feet down. That brought the ball back to the Bucs' 34 and led to a punt that took it down to the Saints' eight with six-and-a-half minutes left in the half.

Two catches by Sanders got the Saints out to their own 40, but a great open-field tackle by Murphy-Bunting on TE Josh Hill made it third-and-11 moments later. Kamara got around the right end on a short catch to make it fourth-and-two at the 48. The Saints left the offense on the field and may have been trying to draw an offside flag, but a flinch by Will Gholston drew a false start penalty and the Saints had to punt. Mickens fair caught it at the Bucs' 18.

A short run and an incompletion through Fournette's hands made it third-and-eight as the two-minute warning arrived. After the break, Fournette caught the next one and turned it up to just get past the sticks. Two plays later, another short pass to Fournette worked out well as he rambled for 14 yards to the Saints' 49. With 54 seconds left, the Bucs called a timeout, facing a third-and-two at the Saints' 41. After the pause, Brady handed to Fournette out of the shotgun and the play was good for seven yards and a first down. Brown caught a 10-yard pass on the right sideline on the next play but didn't get out of bounds and the Bucs used their second timeout with 27 seconds left. A false start by Stinnie pushed the ball back to the 29, and a near touchdown two plays later was not to be when the ball rolled out of Godwin's grasp after a grab in the back of the end zone. Brady found Brate for 10 yards on third-and-15 to make the field goal easier and Succop tied the game with a 37-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The Saints got the ball to start the second half and quickly got it close to midfield with a succession of runs and short passes, ending in a third-and-one sneak by Brady to the Saints' 48. Kamara then gashed over right guard for a 17-yard gain to the Bucs' 35. Kamara somehow turned what looked like a loss into a six-yard run by breaking several tackles and Brees found Ty Montgomery over the middle for a 13-yard completion and a first down at the Bucs' 16. Two plays later, Brees lobbed a perfect pass to Smith near the right pylon for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Bucs' answering drive began with a run and a catch by Fournette that moved the chains but the drive then stalled and the ensuing punt was fair caught at the Saints' 16. The Bucs appeared to get a quick stop thanks in part to a White tackle for loss but Murphy-Bunting was flagged for pass interference on third down. S Antione Winfield, Jr. nearly intercepted Brees' next pass, then two plays later he forced a fumble by TE Jared Cook. White scooped up the loose ball and returned it 18 yards to the Saints' 40.

Brady found a wide-open Brate for 19 yards on the very next play and Jones followed with a tough, pile-pushing 10-yard run up the middle, down to the Saints' 11. Three plays later, on third-and-five, Brady found Fournette cutting over the middle and the fourth-year back made a juggling catch as he crossed the goal line to tie the game again with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Once again, the Bucs appeared to get a stop only to see an illegal-use-of-hands call on a third-down completion – this one on Jamel Dean on the other side of the field – keep the drive alive. Fortunately, three plays later the Bucs got quick pressure with a four-man rush and Brady's rushed throw was knocked away by CB Ross Cockrell.

After the Saints' punt, the Bucs started anew at their own 21 with less than a minute left in the third quarter. A hard-charging six-yard run by Jones brought the third quarter to an end. Two plays into the fourth quarter, Jones broke free for what appeared to be a 44-yard run but the play was erased by a holding call on T Tristan Wirfs. The Bucs still managed to keep the drive alive when rookie WR Tyler Johnson made a dazzling, spinning catch on the right sideline for 15 yards on third-and-11. The Bucs faced another third down moments later but WR Scotty Miller ran a sharp out-and-up route and made a great sliding catch between two defenders for 29 yards to the Saints' 31. After a Bucs timeout, Jones ripped off a spin move and a 12-yard run into the red zone. The drive stalled there and Succop came on to give the Bucs' a 23-20 lead on a 36-yard field goal.

The Saints started again at their 25 with just under 10 minutes left in regulation and quickly fell into a third-and-six. Brees hit Sanders on an underneath throw and Sanders was able to fly over a tackle by Winfield to cross the sticks. Two plays later, however, White came up with the Bucs' third takeaway, picking off a pass intended for Kamara and returning it 28 yards down the left sideline to the Saints' 20.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Brady hit Gronkowski on a deep out and the big tight end stayed inbounds and got all the way down to the Saints' four. Two plays later, Brady kept it on second-and-goal and was able to dive just over the line behind G Ali Marpet. Succop banged the extra point through for a 10-point Bucs lead with five minutes to play.