Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks

Even without the benefit of an offseason program, the Buccaneers may expect significant contributions from their rookie class in 2020. Wirfs will get every opportunity to win the starting right tackle job that had belonged to Demar Dotson for most of the past decade. Winfield is part of a crowded battle for two starting safety spots but the Buccaneers likely want to get his playmaking abilities on the field as soon as possible. Vaughn figures to have a substantial role in the offensive backfield alongside Ronald Jones and Dare Ogunbowale.