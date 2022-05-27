In Case You Missed It: May 27 | Brianna's Blitz

Donovan Smith wakes up with Good Morning Football

Offensive linemen do not always get the recognition they deserve. Being in the trenches may not garner praise due to the lack of flashiness associated with the position group, but Buccaneers' left tackle Donovan Smith was given distinguished praise via the NFL Network's morning show, Good Morning Football. In 64 game starts, Smith has entrenched himself as a cornerstone in the Bucs' line with consistency and longevity protecting the man under center.

When asked about blocking for Tom Brady, who unretired after 40 days, Smith laughed, "It was one of those things. It was shocking. It was like, is this real? Is this fake? What is the deal? When we finally got that news that he was coming back, it was, alright let's go. We have got to go get this thing one more time."

The Bucs are gearing up with a win-now approach for the upcoming 2022 season as Brady returns for his 23rd season in the NFL and the Bucs vie for another Lombardi Trophy. Their juggernaut aerial attack is predicated on the success of the men in the trenches and Smith plays an integral role. With excellent pad level and knee-bend, Smith bulldozes defenders with leverage. A familiar face will guide the club in 2022 as Todd Bowles transitions from his previous role as defensive coordinator to head coach. However, Smith points out that the battle has already been won. Bowles has engendered the trust of the squad and the team has set their gaze on another title run.