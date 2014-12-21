Bucs-Packers IAs: McDonald, Foster Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers named their game day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 16 matchup at Raymond James Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

This week's list of unavailable players is significantly largely for who is not on it. Most notably, two defensive starters – DT Clinton McDonald and LB Mason Foster – return to the field after missing three and two games, respectively, due to injury. McDonald's return is particularly timely, as the team just lost its other starting defensive tackle, Gerald McCoy, to injured reserve.

On offense, the Buccaneers will continue to evaluate Demar Dotson at left tackle, with Anthony Collins on the inactive list once again. WR Tavarres King, who was just promoted from the practice squad, has also been kept active and could help fill in for another I.R. victim, slot receiver Louis Murphy.

BUCCANEER INACTIVES

T Anthony Collins

CB Isaiah Frey

WR Robert Herron

RB Mike James

WR Solomon Patton

FB/TE Evan Rodriguez

DE Lawrence Sidbury

Frey and Patton are out due to injury.

PACKERS INACTIVES

LB Carl Bradford

DT Bruce Gaston

C Garth Gerhart

CB Davon House

WR Jeff Janis

TE Justin Perillo

QB Scott Tolzien