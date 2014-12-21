Bucs-Packers IAs: McDonald, Foster Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers named their game day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 16 matchup at Raymond James Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.
This week's list of unavailable players is significantly largely for who is not on it. Most notably, two defensive starters – DT Clinton McDonald and LB Mason Foster – return to the field after missing three and two games, respectively, due to injury. McDonald's return is particularly timely, as the team just lost its other starting defensive tackle, Gerald McCoy, to injured reserve.
On offense, the Buccaneers will continue to evaluate Demar Dotson at left tackle, with Anthony Collins on the inactive list once again. WR Tavarres King, who was just promoted from the practice squad, has also been kept active and could help fill in for another I.R. victim, slot receiver Louis Murphy.
BUCCANEER INACTIVES
T Anthony Collins
CB Isaiah Frey
WR Robert Herron
RB Mike James
WR Solomon Patton
FB/TE Evan Rodriguez
DE Lawrence Sidbury
Frey and Patton are out due to injury.
PACKERS INACTIVES
LB Carl Bradford
DT Bruce Gaston
C Garth Gerhart
CB Davon House
WR Jeff Janis
TE Justin Perillo
QB Scott Tolzien
None of the Packers' inactives were out due to injury.