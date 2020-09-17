2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 2

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Panthers WR D.J. Moore vs. Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis

Did we mention that Carlton Davis had a very strong game against Michael Thomas? We did? Well, it's worth repeating because that is not easy to do. Neither was his near shutdown of then-Texan DeAndre Hopkins last December. Bruce Arians called Davis a "top-10" cornerback in the league early in training camp and David appears intent on proving that wasn't hyperbole. The Bucs may not choose to use Davis to shadow one particular Panther, as they did with him and Thomas last Sunday, but he will surely get plenty of reps against D.J. Moore, who had a breakout 1,175-yard campaign in 2019. New Panther Robby Anderson led his team with 115 yards on six catches in Week One but is more of a hit-and-miss big-play receiver. Moore led the team with nine targets and last year was targeted 135 times, second only to Christian McCaffrey's 142 among Panther targets. Moore isn't quite as big as Thomas but he's still a solid 6-0 and 210 pounds and he has higher-end speed, as evidenced by his 4.42 40-yard dash at the 2018 Scouting Combine. Davis has the size and length to match up with physical receivers like Moore, and he has the coverage ability to shut down any foe on any given Sunday.

2. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Panthers CB Troy Pride

This one-on-one matchup, for however many snaps it happens, could swing sharply in the Buccaneers' favor, especially if Mike Evans is still not hampered by the hamstring injury that kept him off the practice field last week. Evans progressed rapidly over the weekend and was able to play against the Saints, and even though his only catch was a two-yard touchdown he did draw nearly 70 yards worth of pass-interference penalties on plays on which he got deep open. The 6-5, 230-pound Evans would have a distinct size advantage any time he lines up across from Troy Pride, who is listed at 5-11 and 195. That's a change for Evans in competition with Carolina, in that he had previously drawn most of his coverage from the 6-1, 215-pound James Bradberry. Bradberry is now a New York Giant, and one of the players the Panthers brought in to replace him was Notre Dame's Pride, a fourth-round draft pick. Carolina also signed former Saint Eli Apple in free agency and probably would have started him opposite returning corner Donte Jackson, but Apple landed on injured reserve to start the season. Pride started the opener and contributed seven tackles. Evans obviously has an experience edge over Pride as well, and it's unlikely the Panthers would choose to shadow Evans with Jackson given that Chris Godwin must be accounted for, as well.

3. Panthers C Matt Paradis vs. Buccaneers DL Vita Vea

As noted above, Christian McCaffrey has been very effective as a runner between the tackles in his young career; last year, he averaged 5.0 yards per carry on inside runs, second-best in the league among all backs with at least 75 such plays. Unfortunately for the Panthers, and as was evidenced in two matchups last year, the Buccaneers' defense is particularly strong up the middle, too. The 340-pound Vea, who commonly lines up as a nose tackle, is difficult to move, even with multiple blockers, and he's flanked by two other good run-stoppers in Ndamukong Suh and Will Gholston. There will be plays where the 6-3, 300-pound Paradis is asked to contain Vea on his own, or move the big defender out of the way to create a lane, and those one-on-ones should be an entertaining battle of power on power. A highly-regarded center for the Broncos, Paradis signed with the Panthers last year to provide an anchor for a line that has had a lot of moving parts and not much continuity in recent years. Obviously, Paradis deserves some credit for the Panthers' rushing success up the middle, and he's got good feet and instincts to go with his toughness. On passing downs, the Buccaneers will hope Vea can get past Paradis and the guards to provide some pressure up the middle on Bridgewater.

4. Buccaneers T Donovan Smith vs. Panthers DE Brian Burns

The Buccaneers believe that Donovan Smith has the skills to protect Tom Brady's blindside and that when he's at the top of the game he can shut down even the best pass-rushers. Brian Burns may soon be considered part of that group. Despite playing fewer than 50% of the Panthers' defensive snaps as a rookie, Burns still contributed 7.5 sacks in 2019. Now Burns is the starter with Carolina changing over much of their front-seven personnel in the offseason and in the opener he played 68% of the snaps. The 2019 first-round pick has a very quick first step; in fact, according to Next Gen stats his average time to cross the line of scrimmage after the snap last year was 0.75 seconds, the quickest among all NFL edge rushers. Last year, Burns had one sack in each of his two games against the Buccaneers, but he and the Panthers' pass rush was shut out last weekend against Derek Carr.

INJURY REPORT

Key:

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation in practice

NL: Not listed

Buccaneers:

• TE Antony Auclair (calf) – WEDS: LP; THURS: DNP

• WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP

• WR Chris Godwin (concussion) – WEDS: DNP: THURS: DNP

• OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related) – WEDS: NL: THURS: DNP

• T Donovan Smith (knee) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP

• S Jordan Whitehead (elbow) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP

Panthers:

• WR Pharoh Cooper (Ribs) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP

• G Dennis Daley (ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP

• CB Donte Jackson (ankle) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP

• DE Yetur Gross-Matos (eye/concussion) – WEDS: LP; THURS: DNP

• DT Kawann Short (foot) – WEDS: DNP: THURS: LP

• LB Shaq Thompson (groin) – WEDS: FP: THURS: FP

• DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP

WEATHER FORECAST

Evening thunderstorms, high of 85, low of 73, 40% chance of rain, 75% humidity, winds out of the NE at 12 mph.

GAME REFEREE

Head referee: John Hussey (19 seasons, six as referee)

BETTING LINE

• Favorite: Buccaneers (-8.5)

• Over/Under: 48.5

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Buccaneers-

Points Scored: QB Tom Brady/WR Mike Evans/TE O.J. Howard, 6

Touchdowns: QB Tom Brady/WR Mike Evans/TE O.J. Howard, 1

Passing Yards: QB Tom Brady, 239

Passer Rating: QB Tom Brady, 78.4

Rushing Yards: RB Ronald Jones, 66

Receptions: WR Chris Godwin, 6

Receiving Yards: WR Chris Godwin, 79

Interceptions: None

Sacks: OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, 1.0

Tackles: ILB Lavonte David/ILB Devin White, 11

Panthers-

Points Scored: RB Christian McCaffrey, 12

Touchdowns: RB Christian McCaffrey, 2

Passing Yards: QB Teddy Bridgewater, 270

Passer Rating: QB Teddy Bridgewater, 98.9

Rushing Yards: RB Christian McCaffrey, 96

Receptions: WR Robby Anderson, 6

Receiving Yards: WR Robby Anderson, 115

Interceptions: None

Sacks: None

Tackles: LB Shaq Thompson, 12

TEAM STAT RANKINGS

Buccaneers-

Scoring Offense: t-16th (23.0 ppg)

Total Offense: 23rd (310.0 ypg)

Passing Offense: t-17th (224.0 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 25th (86.0 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: t-13th (23.0)

Third-Down Pct.: 18th (38.5%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: t-23rd (8.33%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: t-1st (100.0%)

Scoring Defense: t-27th (34.0 ppg)

Total Defense: 6th (271.0 ypg)

Passing Defense: 7th (189.0 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 6th (82.0 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-3rd (18.0)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: t-6th (33.3%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: t-22nd (3.23%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-9th (50.0%)

Turnover Margin: t-31st (-3)

Panthers-

Scoring Offense: 8th (30.0 ppg)

Total Offense: 8th (388.0 ypg)

Passing Offense: 10th (260.0 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 15th (128.0 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: t-17th (22.0)

Third-Down Pct.: t-4th (53.9%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 8th (2.94%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: t-14th (66.7%)

Scoring Defense: t-27th (34.0 ppg)

Total Defense: 19th (372.0 ypg)

Passing Defense: 17th (239.0 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 20th (133.0 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-17th (23.0)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: t-30th (54.6%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: t-30th (0.00%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-20th (75.0%)

Turnover Margin: t-15th (0)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

• While together with the Patriots for nine seasons (2010-18), Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hooked up on 78 regular-season touchdown passes. Brady and Gronkowski are together again in Tampa and their next scoring connection will be notable. Their 79th shared touchdown will tie Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the fourth-most between any two teammates in NFL history.

• Tight end Cameron Brate has 27 career touchdown catches, which is tied for the fifth-most in franchise history. The next one he gets will move him from that tie into one for fourth place with former Bucs WR Joey Galloway.

• LB Lavonte David is moving up the Buccaneers' all-time tackles chart at an inexorable pace. He started his ninth season with 1,006 career stops (an average of 125.8 per campaign) and then added 11 more in the season-opener at 11. Now at 1,017, he is just 11 behind Hardy Nickerson, who is third on the list.

• WR Chris Godwin has 2,779 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches in his career. With 169 more yards and three more touchdowns, he would move into 10th place on both of those lists in franchise history.

• OLB Jason Pierre-Paul is also closing in on a Buccaneers all-time top 10 list. He has already recorded 22.0 sacks in 27 games with Tampa Bay, and four more would put him into a tie with Greg Spires for that 10th spot.

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

• Head Coach Bruce Arians on if was surprised by members of the media expressing doubt about Tom Brady after one game: "I mean, I was amused when they handed us the Lombardi Trophy in July. It's part of the business. You deal with it. It's one week at a time, one day at a time. [If] we win a few games in a row everybody will be back on the bandwagon and happy. It's part of the game."

• CB Carlton Davis on the origin of his confidence in covering the league's top receivers: "It just comes from putting in work. Only hard work can breed confidence. My coaches put me in a position to show my skillset and be able to provide what our team needs in a corner. Just having those guys trust me and having our coaches give me this job is everything I need to go out there and do a job. At the end of the day, I want to do whatever I can to help our team win. I've always been this type of corner where I'm following the best receiver since college. So, coming to the NFL is definitely different, but it's the same job and I'm used to the pressure."

• ILB Devin White on if he will have coverage responsibilities on Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey: "Most definitely. Any time he goes wide, I've got to go do it, and I want to do it, and I will do it. Everybody knows that's one of the reasons I was drafted, to go man up on those guys. I was watching film and I think the Raiders were putting a safety on him. When you play us, it's not needed. Just like went Alvin Kamara went out I went out and covered him. Week-in and week-out I'm going to get better. We've got fast guys on the scout team right now giving me a great look. I'm just playing my technique and playing ball and making plays. That's what I'm going to do when the game comes Sunday, I'm going to go make plays. Any time they line up empty and we're in man-to-man, I'll be out there guarding him."

• WR Scotty Miller on the great accuracy Tom Brady showed on deep balls in Week One: "He can still sling it, absolutely. That was the one thing – when he announced he was coming here everyone was saying, 'He doesn't have the arm anymore.' But I found out the first day I threw with him he absolutely still has it. He throws just as hard as almost anyone I've ever thrown with, still. And then his deep balls are great as well and I think he showcased that a little bit on Sunday and I think he will for the rest of the year. So I don't think we're worried about that at all with him. He's going to put the ball on the money every time."