Bucs To Pick 14th in First Round of 2020 Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers own the 14th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a final spot determined by their season-ending loss to Atlanta on Sunday and a few other key outcomes in Week 17.
The Buccaneers went into the final week of the season with the potential to end up anywhere between 12th and 19th in the first-round order. Their loss dropped them into a tie with five other 7-9 teams, and the order within that group is based on 2019 strength of schedule (SOS). Tampa Bay's final SOS was .500, putting them fourth in that group, ranked from lowest to highest in draft order. There were 10 other teams that finished with records worse than 7-9, all of whom will also pick before the Buccaneers.
Coincidentally, the team that will be picking first-overall in the draft, Cincinnati, made a Week 17 impact on the Bucs' spot in the first round. The Bengals beat Cleveland, 33-23, which dropped the Browns to 6-10 on the season. It was just the second win of the year for Cincinnati. Had Cleveland won, the Browns would have finished 7-9 and would have picked behind Tampa Bay based on a higher SOS. In addition, Jacksonville's Week 17 win over Indianapolis pushed the Bucs down one more spot, as the Colts dropped to 7-9 and have a lower SOS than the Buccaneers.
After Cincinnati's top pick, the rest of the top five will be Washington (3-13), Detroit (3-12-1), the New York Giants (4-12) and Miami (5-11). Also picking before the Bucs will be the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina, Arizona, Jacksonville, Cleveland, the New York Jets, Oakland and Indianapolis.
After the first-round draft order is determined and teams with identical records are ranked, those groups of tied teams rotate spots throughout the rest of the draft. The Buccaneers will pick 13th in the second round, 12th in the third round and 11th in the fourth round before cycling back to 16th in the fifth round.
The final 12 spots in the first-round order will be rearranged somewhat by playoff results, but here are the teams set to pick in the top 20 next spring:
(* Pick has been traded.)
Barring a trade, the Buccaneers will exercise the 14th-overall pick in the draft for just the second time in team history. Tampa Bay traded up from the 21st spot in the 2000 draft to select Florida offensive tackle Kenyatta Walker at number 14 in the 2001 draft. This is the first time in 45 years the Buccaneers have headed into a draft with the 14th overall pick.