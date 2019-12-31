Bucs To Pick 14th in First Round of 2020 Draft

Coincidentally, the team that will be picking first-overall in the draft, Cincinnati, made a Week 17 impact on the Bucs' spot in the first round. The Bengals beat Cleveland, 33-23, which dropped the Browns to 6-10 on the season. It was just the second win of the year for Cincinnati. Had Cleveland won, the Browns would have finished 7-9 and would have picked behind Tampa Bay based on a higher SOS. In addition, Jacksonville's Week 17 win over Indianapolis pushed the Bucs down one more spot, as the Colts dropped to 7-9 and have a lower SOS than the Buccaneers.

After Cincinnati's top pick, the rest of the top five will be Washington (3-13), Detroit (3-12-1), the New York Giants (4-12) and Miami (5-11). Also picking before the Bucs will be the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina, Arizona, Jacksonville, Cleveland, the New York Jets, Oakland and Indianapolis.

After the first-round draft order is determined and teams with identical records are ranked, those groups of tied teams rotate spots throughout the rest of the draft. The Buccaneers will pick 13th in the second round, 12th in the third round and 11th in the fourth round before cycling back to 16th in the fifth round.