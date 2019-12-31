Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs To Pick 14th in First Round of 2020 Draft

Tampa Bay owns the 14th overall pick in next year's draft, the first time in 45 drafts they've been slated to pick in that spot

Dec 31, 2019 at 08:25 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Draft Pick_Twitter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers own the 14th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a final spot determined by their season-ending loss to Atlanta on Sunday and a few other key outcomes in Week 17.

The Buccaneers went into the final week of the season with the potential to end up anywhere between 12th and 19th in the first-round order. Their loss dropped them into a tie with five other 7-9 teams, and the order within that group is based on 2019 strength of schedule (SOS). Tampa Bay's final SOS was .500, putting them fourth in that group, ranked from lowest to highest in draft order. There were 10 other teams that finished with records worse than 7-9, all of whom will also pick before the Buccaneers.

Table inside Article
Untitled-12

