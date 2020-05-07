Bucs Open with All-AFC Preseason Slate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will see more national exposure than ever before during the 2020 regular season. Before that, the Bucs will play a warm-up slate of all AFC opponents.

In addition to their five nationally-televised prime time games during the fall, the Buccaneers will also be broadcast to a nationwide audience by CBS when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Two of the 2020 preseason. That contest is set for Saturday, August 22 at Raymond James Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Buccaneers will also play preseason contests against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. Those games will be broadcast locally by WFLA-TV. This marks the first time since 2010 that all four of Tampa Bay's preseason opponents are AFC teams, though none are on the team's regular-season schedule. The Buccaneers will play the four teams in the AFC West during the fall.