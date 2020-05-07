Thursday, May 07, 2020 07:20 PM

Bucs Open with All-AFC Preseason Slate

Tampa Bay's 2020 preseason schedule includes a nationally-televised game against Jacksonville in Week Two, as well as a rematch of last year's opener in Pittsburgh

Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will see more national exposure than ever before during the 2020 regular season. Before that, the Bucs will play a warm-up slate of all AFC opponents.

In addition to their five nationally-televised prime time games during the fall, the Buccaneers will also be broadcast to a nationwide audience by CBS when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Two of the 2020 preseason. That contest is set for Saturday, August 22 at Raymond James Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Buccaneers will also play preseason contests against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. Those games will be broadcast locally by WFLA-TV. This marks the first time since 2010 that all four of Tampa Bay's preseason opponents are AFC teams, though none are on the team's regular-season schedule. The Buccaneers will play the four teams in the AFC West during the fall.

Here is Tampa Bay's 2020 preseason schedule:

Table inside Article
Day Date/Range Opponent Time Network
Week 1 Aug. 14 at Pittsburgh 7:30 PM WFLA-TV
Week 2 Aug. 22 JACKSONVILLE 8:00 PM CBS
Week 3 Aug. 29 TENNESSEE 7:00 PM WFLA-TV
Week 4 Sept. 3 at Cleveland 7:30 PM WFLA-TV

The Buccaneers will begin their preseason slate on the road for the seventh year in a row, including two consecutive games at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field. They will also play at home in Preseason Week Three for the sixth summer in a row; the third game is typically the one in which teams play their starting lineups longer than in any other preseason contests.

The Steelers won last year's opener to take a 3-2 lead in the all-time preseason series with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are 5-8 all-time against Jacksonville in the preseason, 7-3 against Tennessee and 6-5 against Cleveland. The Bucs beat the Browns last summer, 13-12.

