Tom Brady Makes Seamless Return to Practice Field

That injury bug has hit the Buccaneers receiving corps particularly hard with Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson all missing time in recent weeks. In addition, Chris Godwin is in the latter stages of his return from a torn ACL last December. Encouragingly, Brady's return coincided with significant progress on the practice field for both Evans and Godwin.

Evans has missed roughly two weeks of work due to a minor leg injury, but he was back in action without limitations on Monday. Godwin was also in the mix, donning a black jersey to indicate that his teammates should avoid contact with him. With that precaution in place, Godwin was cleared to take part in more of the full-team drills.

"Both of them practiced," said Bowles. "They practiced fully. We're getting [Godwin] into team drills slowly. He's doing certain things, but he ran a lot…a bit of team [drills] today."

In the same way that the absence of Evans, Godwin and Gage on preseason game nights has led to more reps for young receivers – and players such as Jerreth Sterns and Deven Thompkins have taken advantage – Brady's break was a chance for some of the Bucs' other veterans to take on more leadership roles.

"Tom is such an omnipresent being," said Brate. "He's the unquestioned leader of the team, right, so for him to not be there for 11 days it was kind of a good opportunity for other guys to kind of step up and fill that void. I mean, it was different. Tom's usually cussing guys up and down the field when we're messing up but we didn't really have that. So it was different but I thought some of the other veterans stepped up. I thought Blaine [Gabbert] did a good job commanding the first-team offense when Tom was out."

Still, Brady's teammates were clearly happy to have him back and had harbored no worries that he would fail to return at the allotted time.