Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Makes Seamless Return to Practice Field

QB Tom Brady had little trouble getting back in synch with the Buccaneers' offense when he returned to practice Monday following an 11-day excused absence from the team

Aug 22, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Tom Brady was back at Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters Monday and on the practice field in the afternoon, and to no one's surprise he didn't miss a beat after being away from the team for 11 days.

"Pretty much as expected. … If anyone can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it's Tom," said veteran tight end Cameron Brate. "And he came back kind of firing on all cylinders again today. We're all excited he's back and ready to move on with that, yeah."

Brady's mid-August break, an excused absence planned before the start of training camp, began on August 11. The Buccaneers held five practices and played in one game during his time away from the team tending to personal matters; Monday was the first practice since the team's 13-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Saturday.

Head Coach Todd Bowles said Brady got a full complement of work and had no trouble getting back into the flow with the Bucs' offense.

"He's very familiar with the offense, so him coming back in and us getting back to work is kind of normal," said Bowles. "Just getting used to the heat and getting used to the guys, but he ran the offense well. Anytime you have all your guys back you feel good, you know, especially after the injury bug has hit lately. We're happy to have him back."

Best Photos From Bucs Training Camp Practice, August 22

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Cornerback Rashard Robinson #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Cornerback Rashard Robinson #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Katsl of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Katsl of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Director of Rehabilitation and Performance Coach Maral Javadifar of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Director of Rehabilitation and Performance Coach Maral Javadifar of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Katsl of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Katsl of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Katsl of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Offensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Katsl of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 71

TAMPA, FL - August 22, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
That injury bug has hit the Buccaneers receiving corps particularly hard with Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson all missing time in recent weeks. In addition, Chris Godwin is in the latter stages of his return from a torn ACL last December. Encouragingly, Brady's return coincided with significant progress on the practice field for both Evans and Godwin.

Evans has missed roughly two weeks of work due to a minor leg injury, but he was back in action without limitations on Monday. Godwin was also in the mix, donning a black jersey to indicate that his teammates should avoid contact with him. With that precaution in place, Godwin was cleared to take part in more of the full-team drills.

"Both of them practiced," said Bowles. "They practiced fully. We're getting [Godwin] into team drills slowly. He's doing certain things, but he ran a lot…a bit of team [drills] today."

In the same way that the absence of Evans, Godwin and Gage on preseason game nights has led to more reps for young receivers – and players such as Jerreth Sterns and Deven Thompkins have taken advantage – Brady's break was a chance for some of the Bucs' other veterans to take on more leadership roles.

"Tom is such an omnipresent being," said Brate. "He's the unquestioned leader of the team, right, so for him to not be there for 11 days it was kind of a good opportunity for other guys to kind of step up and fill that void. I mean, it was different. Tom's usually cussing guys up and down the field when we're messing up but we didn't really have that. So it was different but I thought some of the other veterans stepped up. I thought Blaine [Gabbert] did a good job commanding the first-team offense when Tom was out."

Still, Brady's teammates were clearly happy to have him back and had harbored no worries that he would fail to return at the allotted time.

"No doubt at all," said linebacker Lavonte David, a team captain for the past eight seasons. "Whatever time they said that he was going to be out I knew whenever it was his time to come back he was going to come back. Tom is a competitor, he's a team guy, and there was no doubt in our minds at all that he was going to be back on time.

