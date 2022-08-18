Positional Notes from Bucs-Titans Joint Practices

* Interior offensive line: Since the start of training camp, second-round rookie Luke Goedeke has run exclusively with the second-team offensive line at left guard while Aaron Stinnie, Nick Leverett and Brandon Walton have alternated days at that spot with the first team. On Thursday, Goedeke got his first shot at the top job, taking the first snaps at left guard in every drill.

"Now's the time to give him a look," said Bowles. "You can't put him in early because he hasn't learned everything. He's learned enough now to go in and play. Like we've said, we're giving all these guys shots at guard and his time has come."

While Leverett has inserted himself into the left guard competition – and actually drew the start there in the preseason opener – he has also worked at the other two interior-line spots and is in the mix to replace the injured Ryan Jensen at center. Bowles was asked about Leverett's 'feisty' nature in practice but focused instead on his performance.

"He's a tough guy and he's a strong guy," said the coach. "We're not looking for feisty, we're looking for guys that can get the job done. We don't want any penalties going into the season like that. We make sure we coach that and Nick understands that. But we know he's tough. He's a film junkie – he comes in and works hard every day and he's competing for a spot."

* Defensive line: The Buccaneers' starting lineup in their base defense, with three down linemen, appears to be set at Akiem Hicks and Will Gholston flanking nose tackle Vita Vea. That makes the Bucs' top draft pick, Logan Hall, a rotational part of that group at the beginning of his career, which may be related to his still-developing grasp of the Bucs' run defense. However, the team was most excited about the interior pass-rushing potential Hall could deliver when they drafted him 33rd overall in April, and he already looks the part in that regard.